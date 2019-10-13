Grateful that he had not shared the same experiences as several in the room, of being formerly incarcerated, Benny Puckett struck a chord as he spoke of the things in common that most attendees could relate with — unconditional love and second chances.
“I’m not going to try to talk like (Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser) does about culture, recreation and tourism, because that’s his job,” Puckett said at the outset of his key note address. “What I do, I’m going to talk about God. I’ve discovered in my life after having been through eight disasters, that there is a lot to talk about when it comes to recovery and reentry into the community. I can’t tell you that I’ve had the experience I’ve heard up here, nor do I want to but I’m overwhelmed by the stories I’ve heard.”
Puckett said although he has not experienced incarceration, he has had a family member and therefore has an empathy for people in that situation. Through empathy, he can understand the things that need to be done to correct wrongs, do things that will ultimately assist those who are starting a new chapter. He especially liked the symbolism of P.U.S.H., Pray Until Something Happens.
Through the 40-minute talk, Puckett shared his own reasons for faith and the necessity for every person to fill the heart void that can only be healed through acceptance, forgiveness, hope — and sometimes those things can only come from others with compassion to see through the hardened shell of rejection, disbelief and hopelessness. With a room filled with senior pastors, predominantly African-American, the strength of Puckett’s faith in the program started by Rev. James Broussard and Rev. Wilfred J. Johnson was inspirational. He likened the lives of men and women who are starting life over with a fresh challenge, as if a book had been closed before the reader was through the chapter.
In most cases, he said that as formerly incarcerated people step back into society, friends, family and strangers remember the person that was convicted. No mater the amount of time that has passed, starting over was like starting a new chapter. The end of the story is yet to come, but without the people surrounding the FIP reflecting the potential of the person, they can easily fall back into old habits only to return to the same consequences.
In addition to Puckett speaking about the need for jobs, a place to live, accountability and love, Johnny Carrier from the Opelousas Refinery Mission, Conswella Gains with Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) and Pastor Johnson spoke of their lives and others in the room who were formerly incarcerated and how they were not the same people that went to jail.
An interesting note was the attendance of government leaders and Iberia Parish Sheriff candidates, four of the five were there to show support for the program being celebrated. ANCP bridges the often misunderstood partnership between law enforcement, government and faith. The success of the night and the program yet to fully mature was a palpable guest at the tables of more than 50 supporters wearing the colors of the night, black, white and red — the only thing missing from a Valentine celebration was represented by the love exchanged or witnessed by friends and strangers.
ANCP is Louisiana’s Southeast/Southwest Central Region 4 re-entry initiative, transitional and mentoring program for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion, Lafayette, St. Landry, Evangeline and Acadia parishes.
The transitional housing model, The Refinery of Opelousas, was fully explained at an earlier event in 2019 at The Sliman Theater, Partnering For Change. The movement started by sharing resources continues to depend on the involvement of community leaders, investors, volunteers and employers willing to work to help men and women rebuild their lives to become productive citizens.
In his closing remarks Puckett commended Gains and others for their attitudes and hard work recognizing the wrong that was recognized long before they were released, and the fact that sometimes, the wrong was time served by an innocent convicted. In order to redeem that time, and start a new chapter, partnerships, support and a positive attitude go a long way to building new lives.
“Jesus was the master of his own switching. He willingly (suffered) because that’s the value he placed on your life, and the value he placed on the lives of those who have been incarcerated. He loved you that much,” Puckett said. “I leave you with this thought, choose this day who you will serve. God already made his choice, he choose you.”