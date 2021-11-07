A brand new culinary experience is set for this month, with some of the best local cooks competing to win your taste palette.
Taste of the Teche is scheduled Nov. 17 at the Bayou Teche Trading Company on St. Peter Street. The event will feature local cooks and restaurants creating dishes with their recipes featured in The Daily Iberian’s annual cookbook.
Some of the cooks who have signed up for Taste of the Teche include Jay Florshiem, John Oliver, Pelican’s on the Bayou, Cajun 180, Phyllis Mata, Joanie Kraker. NLE Seafood, Emily Katherine Boutique, Moores, Lydia Food Store, Anointed Soul Food, Erlinda Mendoza and Preservation.
The public will be able to purchase a general admission ticket, which will allow them to receive five voting tickets and a chance to sample some of the best food in Cajun country. A cash bar and live music will also be part of the fun.
The deadline for entry forms and general admission tickets has also been extended. To sign up online, go to https://www.iberianet.com/taste-of-the-teche/ or send an e-mail to karla.borde@daily-iberian.com.
For the day of the event, all contestants must arrive by 5:30 p.m. Judging and sampling will begin at 6 p.m. Participants must bring their own signage for their table to identify themselves and their dish.
All food must be prepared offsite, and all food must be served preplated in sample sizes.
Contestants are responsible for keeping their dishes warm or cool. They also are responsible for bringing all sampling/serving flatware and platware.
Daily Iberian General Manager Shanna Dickens said the event was created as a way to maintain The Daily Iberian’s annual cookbook tradition.
“Sourcing content for our annual cookbook has become more challenging because you’re going up against all of the recipe outlets that are so popular on social media,” Dickens said. “But it’s such a great tradition that we decided to make a few changes to increase interest.”
The cookbook edition will be inserted in the Thanksgiving edition, the most popular issue of the year, Dickens said.
“We also felt like it was time to have an event tied to the cookbook so that we could celebrate all of the culinary talent we have in the Teche area. The recipes of the entries will be published in the cookbook notating the winning dishes,” Dickens said.
Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly said he was looking forward to making a taste event here in the Teche Area.
“I’ve lived throughout the country and I know there’s no better cooking than here in Louisiana,” Messerly said. “I’m really looking forward to starting a taste event and making it a traditional event right here in the Teche region.”