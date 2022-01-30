Saturday evening, Jan. 29, 2022, the Hampton Inn of New Iberia ballroom was transported back in time to the Roaring 20’s when the sisters of Royal Order of Eden, New Iberia’s longest running women’s Mardi Gras krewe celebrated RazzMaTazz. Led by the Co-Captains Corleen Aucoin Rouly and Roxie Perez Castille, the evening provided entertainment and revelry for the sisterhood and their guests, according to a prepared statement from the Krewe.
Reigning over the evening’s festivities were Queen Eve the Fourteenth, Erin Boatman Brady, and King Adam the Fourteenth, Langston James White. Mrs. Brady has been a member of the Krewe for many years. She is a loyal Disney fan and has enjoyed 32 trips to the wonderful world of Mickey Mouse. An esthetician by training, Mrs. Brady formerly worked for Iberia Parish in the public library system. She is married to Dr. Matthew Brady and is the mother of two children, Jackson (age 10) and Josi (age 6).
Mr. White is a salesman by trade, specializing in industrial equipment. He is currently working towards a degree in industrial engineering from Lamar University. Employed by a local industrial supply company, Mr. White is a die-hard Tom Brady fan who has supported the quarterback through his time with the New England Patriots and now as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is married to Lauren Rouly White and is the father of one son, Ford Christopher (age 6).
Maids for the evening’s festivities included Elizabeth Bertucci Gallagher and Cami Falterman Camors, who strutted through the speakeasy ballroom in their 20’s finery.
Since its beginning in 2007 the Krewe has supported younger members of society who are Mardi Gras enthusiasts by including them in their annual bal masque celebration, according to a statement from the organization. This year’s Ladies-in-Waiting were Isabelle Renee Berry, daughter of Christina and Heath Hulin; Lyla Elizabeth Boatman, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Boatman; McKenzie Ann Buford, daughter of Chrissy Buford and the late Heath Buford; Addison Claire Camors, daughter of Cami Falterman Camors; Amelia Theresa Leroux, daughter of Nathalie and Steve Leroux; and Karrigan Elizabeth Rouly, daughter of Ellie and Karl Rouly.
Serving the royal couple were pages and Tea Roses. The evening’s pages, who represented dapper young men and their flapper cuties, were Ford Christopher James White, son of Lauren Rouly and Langston White; Scarlet Rose Boatman, daughter of Alayna Charlet and Trevor Boatman; Marty David Boatman, son of Sarah and Dustin Boatman, Caroline Louise Pommier, daughter of Lauren and Nick Pommier, Liam Samual Boatman, son of Alayna Charlet and Trever Boatman; Josi Lee Brady, daughter of Erin and Dr. Matthew Brady; Jackson Edward Brady, son of Erin and Dr. Matthew Brady; and Carmen Lynne Vaughn, daughter of Maddie and Zachary Vaughn.
Tea Roses are 13-year-old girls who served the royal couple as they maintain their position to become a Lady-in-Waiting. This year’s Tea Roses, representing stage performers from days of old, were Clairissa Renee LaBiche, daughter of Ciera and Delaney Miller and Rodney and Kelly Emonet; and Amelie Claire Boatman, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Boatman.
Following the grand march of the Royal Family, the guests were treated to dance selections from Arlen Harris Music as the Krewe and their guests celebrated Mardi Gras in Iberia Parish tradition.