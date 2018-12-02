Rivers — Simon

Amy Lynn Rivers and Ricky Joseph Simon were married Saturday, December 1, 2018, at L’eglise in Abbeville. The bride is the daughter of Judy G. Rivers of Delcambre and the late Melvin Wayne Rivers Sr. The groom is the son of Nellie Delcambre Simon of New Iberia and the late Earl Anthony Simon.
The Justice of the Peace Perry Bourgeois officiated the 5 p.m. ceremony.
Escorted by her mother, the bride wore a dress designed by Mori Lee. She carried a bouquet of red, white and burlap roses.
Serving as maid of honor was Valerie Jackson. Bridesmaids were Katie Moore, Victoria Landry and Gia Sassone. Flower girl was Morgan Spencer and the ring bearers were Connor Melancon and the bride and groom’s dachshund named Snickers.
Serving as best man was Kenny Simon. Groomsmen were Andy Landry, Logan Melancon and Greg Muzny.
Ridge Landry, Jayse Rivers, Kenzi Simon and Tammy Melancon served as ushers.
A reception for family and friends was held immediately after the ceremony at L’eglise in Abbeville.
The couple will reside in Delcambre.