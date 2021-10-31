The Teche Area’s oak trees and historic architecture make it the perfect place to experience an atmospheric Halloween, but there are some places in the area that long been considered the spookiest.
Although a full list of possibly haunted or scary places in the area is too long to count, three locations in particular shine during the Halloween season.
Charles Boldt Paper Mill
The Charles Boldt Paper Mill on Main Street has a long and storied history, and even attracted the likes of journalist Geraldo Rivera for reports of devil worshipping in 1988.
While filming a documentary that would later air nationally, Rivera filmed inside the abandoned paper mill, showing the country graffiti on the walls that showed pentagram and 666 symbols.
Of course, Rivera never delved into whether the graffiti was done by devil worshippers or angsty teenagers, but that didn’t stop the rumor from spreading that the paper mill was the site of devil worshippers.
Nowadays, those rumors seem to have died down considerably. The owners of the Charles Boldt Paper Mill have even converted the site into a space for photography, which attracts a large number of people due to the beautiful architecture and refurbished art that was put on the second floor of the structure.
The property is also private, and no trespassers are tolerated.
Rip Van Winkle
Rip Van Winkle Gardens is primarily known for its lush scenery and campus, but well-known rumors and sightings of ghosts have pervaded the campus for years.
The gardens even have an official statement about possible ghosts on their website:
“Although we can not confirm if there are actual ghosts on the property, multiple workers and visitors do see a little girl around the gardens. Employees do hear footsteps in the buildings when no one else is around. Sometimes there is a strong smell of baby powder in the mansion! Many people do believe it is haunted because of the treasure hidden on the property by the pirate, Jean Lafitte, saying his spirit is still present throughout the gardens.”
To learn more about ghost sightings at Jefferson Island, read our story today with ghost hunters who have spent time in the Joseph Jefferson Mansion.
Downtown Franklin
Some have billed Franklin as having more of an afterlife than a nightlife in local advertisements for ghost tours, and although there is always plenty of town in the small town there is certainly a large number of ghost tours available.
One ghost walk of Franklin brings visitors to several haunted locations in the historic district, which creates an atmosphere with Franklin’s historic lampposts that light the way.
One of the most common haunts is Irish Bend, an area that was met with much activity during the Civil War. A private residence in the area is said to be haunted by the ghost of one of the young Civil War soldiers who died as a result of the Battle of Irish Bend, and occasionally opens their doors for tours.