Pink hats, tissue paper filled favors and pink with bling decorations helped brighten the room as Hats for Hope launched its first Breast Cancer Awareness event. October is the month for pink and there was plenty of it at the Sliman Theater Friday.
Sponsored by Iberia Medical Center Women’s Diagnostic Center and OncoLogics advanced treatment options, the luncheon event was entertaining and informative, with a full house to experience the launch. Lisa Landry, director of marketing for IMC, said the room had women in all stages from fully recovered survivors celebrating their victories to women still in treatment from recent diagnosis.
Perfect as a hat emcee, Jerre Borland masterfully rotated prepared questions for the medical team assembled as the panel. Speaking on behalf of herself as a woman, and for the others in the room, after the presentation she gave the panel new phrases to use when speaking to women about breast cancer. The laughter in the room was an echo of agreement to the “friendlier” less intimidating standards.
Food, prizes, testimonies of success and the processes from women who have both volunteered with support programs and experienced the sisterhood brought first hand knowledge of the importance of a positive attitude.
“Always look on the brighter side of life,” Edi Comeaux said during her time of sharing. “Research shows that a positive attitude is important to overall health, but a brighter outlook affects the cancer treatment.”