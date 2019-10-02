Photojournalist’s exhibit kicks off for the month

The man who loves sugar cane as much as he does writing and photography kicked off a month-long exhibit last week at the Main Branch of the Iberia Parish Library. The exhibit, “Louisiana Reflections: A Photographic Memoir,” are special moments in black and white by O.J. “Jimmy” Gonzalez. Capturing a moment, more often than not, took time and his talent into the dark room.
Giving each photo a description and explanation was half the fun for the retired sugar cane consultant who traveled throughout the world on assignments or to learn more about the industry he worked at home. In 1974, he studied photography at Praestegaard in Fjerritslev, Denmark after graduation from then the University of Southwestern Louisiana. At the same time, sugar cane piqued his interest and led to a 30-year career in the industry.
The show at the Main Libary will continue throughout the month of October.