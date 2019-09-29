The 2019 Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is almost over. Today will conclude all the creative ways of celebrating one of Louisiana’s most important crops — sugar cane.
Local camera buffs were excited to see this exhibition return after a hiatus last year. Friday the winners were announced for the annual Photography Show sponsored by the Lafayette Photographic Society. Categories vary by age and subject matter.
Winner for Best of Show Adults is Melany Musso, Adult Sweepstakes winner is Lynette Colgin and Sweepstakes Junior is Jamie Sprague. The following list includes the first, second and third place winners.
ADULTS
FLORAL —1st Mickey Delcambre, 2nd Lee Gardner, 3rd Nelson Landry and HM Tina Lation
PEOPLE — 1st Lynette Colgin, 2nd Lee Gardner, 3rd Jill Denise and HM Lynette Colgin
NATURE — 1st Melany Musso, 2nd Melany Musso, 3rd Melany Musso and HM Lee Gardner
DIGITAL ART — 1st Margaret Melancon, 2nd Lynn Musumeche, 3rd Mickey Delcambre and HM Teresa Lavergne
SUGAR CANE INDUSTRY — 1st Art Merryman, 2nd John Pharr, 3rd Roda Boutte and HM Devin Wingfield
SCENIC — 1st Barry Broussard, 2nd Barry Broussard, 3rd Barry Broussard and HM Darren Romero.
ANIMALS — 1st Ronetta Bouque, 2nd Lynette Colgin, 3rd Marilyn White and HM Jamie Wagon
BLACK & WHITE — 1st John Pharr, 2nd Mickey Decambre, 3rd Melanie Molbert and HM Kodi Brown
JUNIORS (0-17)
FLORAL — 1st Zoe Segura, 2nd Kaylee Derise, 3rd Addie Leger and HM Kaylee Derise
PEOPLE — 1st Jamie Sprague and 2nd Evelyn Lambert
NATURE — 1st Jamie Sprague, 2nd Mallory Segura and 3rd Evelyn Lambert
SCENIC — 1st Jamie Sprague
AMIMALS — 1st Zoe Segura, 2nd Zoe Segura, 3rd Addie Leger and HM Evelyn Lambert
BLACK & WHITE — 1st Reese Malbert
SUGAR CANE INDUSTRY — 1st Malory Segura