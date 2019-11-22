PAVY showing postponed tonight
The late Dr. Donald Pavy on the witness stand April 20, 2019, during the taping of the award-winning documentary PAVY. The 17-minute video is based on his 1999 book, "Accident and Deception: The Huey Long Shooting."

The screening of PAVY at the Teche Theater of the Performing Arts in Franklin originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, has been moved to Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Watch The Daily Iberian for more information.

