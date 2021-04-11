The 3d U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as "The Old Guard," is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving our nation since 1784.
The Old Guard is the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the president, and it also provides security for Washington, D.C., in time of national emergency or civil disturbance.
Since World War II, The Old Guard has served as the official Army Honor Guard and escort to the President. In that capacity, 3d Infantry soldiers are responsible for conducting military ceremonies at the White House, the Pentagon, national memorials and elsewhere in the nation's capital. In addition, soldiers of The Old Guard maintain a 24-hour vigil at the Tomb of the Unknowns, provide military funeral escorts at Arlington National Cemetery and participate in parades at Fort Myer and Fort Lesley J. McNair.
New Iberia native Aaron Adams served as a member of the Army Honor Guard from September 2016 until September 2020. In those four years, Aaron estimates his duty included approximately 1200 funerals in Arlington National Cemetery. “My squad did the funerals that were the first to open Section 81 of Arlington. We put two Civil War soldiers to rest after they were found in Virginia.”
He said that during his 8-hour shift of duty at the cemetery, the detail could attend to up to 4 funerals with full honors, or up to 6 standard tributes. “When people ask me if I liked my job, this is what I tell them. I loved it and I hated it. I hated it because of the grief of the families having lost a loved one, but I loved it because we were showing the pinnacle of respect to our fallen comrades.”
Adams passed rigorous training to become a member of the 3d US Infantry. “It was four weeks, but really three solid weeks of training. The first week, you got your uniform squared away. The second week, you trained with your rifle, third week marching, and fourth week, you mastered the protocols for the cemetery.
As a member of the Old Guard, or caisson soldiers, Adams served other duties. “I participated in President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. I also did retirement ceremonies, from staff sergeants to 4-star generals.”
Other duties included flag missions, accompanying and guarding American flag displays placed in various locations across the District of Columbia: The White House, the War College, the Officers’ Club.
The detail also would lay wreaths in memoriam, and participate in the Army’s Twilight Tattoo program, a colorful military pageant which tells the history of the Army’s role in the development of America.
Adams did train for 24-hour vigil duty at the Tomb of the Unknown, but was not chosen for that role.
Adams says even though he enjoyed the detail at Arlington, it wasn’t always sunshine and roses. “I am proud to say, I didn’t pass out once in four years,” he said. Soldiers would march in all weather, ranging from minus 6 degrees in the winter to 130 degrees in the summer. “We’d march anywhere from a quarter mile to six miles, depending on the type of service we were attending. Sometimes in extreme weather conditions, guys would fall out.”
After his Honor Guard duty ended in 2020, Adams went back to Fort Polk in the infantry. He is approaching six years serving, and he is considering his options for the future. “I’m an outdoors guy. I love fishing, camping, really anything outside. I may look into going to work for Wildlife & Fisheries,” he said.