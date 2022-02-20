New Iberia native Molly Stockley was the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year Award, the top award in the state for Arizona businesswomen.
The award recognizes a woman in the private and public sectors in addition to highlighting an upcoming leader as a young professional. ATHENA finalists are chosen for their excellence in business and leadership, dedication to the community and mentorship of women.
During her acceptance speech, Stockley thanked the chamber of commerce as well as her fellow finalists for the award.
“We are all part of the world series winning team, we are all teammates,” Stockley said.
Stockley works as the regional vice president of marketing at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
She is the daughter of Brad and Georgia Stockwell, formerly of New Iberia, and sister to Sarah Stockwell. Her parents are humanitarians at heart and taught their daughters selflessness and giving, or as her family calls it, “The Cajun Way.”
Stockley credited her upbringing in New Iberia where “confident women of the south, led by her gorgeous mom, instilled in them kindness, charm, and grace along with feminine toughness, determination, resilient strength, and untiring spirit.”
Stockley is the Regional Vice President of Marketing at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, holding executive-level positions on both the Phoenix and Chicago hospitals’ Executive Teams. According to a prepared statement from the Greater Phoenix Chamber, she rooted herself in the Phoenix market and was excelling in her 18-year career in broadcast media, but she knew she could do more to honor her close friend, Kristi, who had passed away after fighting from cancer, and help others. In 2008, she took initiative and made the courageous leap from sports to media to healthcare, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix, a national network of cancer hospitals and clinics, where she led with her direct-to-consumer expertise, creativity, grassroots marketing and passion.
“For me, my philanthropic leadership is at the core of my belief system, where I volunteer time to chair, participate on boards and committees, with one goal, to transform my community,” Stockley said. “I love focusing on enhancing the quality of life of others, where I am active and a champion for over 24 organizations focused on women, children, healthcare, veterans, minorities, the arts, health and wellness and those fighting cancer and Parkinson’s.”
The ATHENA Award, an honor awarded internationally, recognizes exemplary achievement and
challenges its recipients with a continued sense of responsibility, support and leadership. The
ATHENA Award honors women who have consistently invested in themselves, their profession, their community and especially other women. They have achieved the pinnacle of success within their industry, have mentored women throughout their career, and have dedicated themselves to the community through various activities and charities.