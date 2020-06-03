Glenn and Tressie Taylor have been together since 1968, and have been subscribers to The Daily Iberian for even longer. The couple is set to celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.
Glenn, a retired roughneck, used to deliver a paper on horseback and subscribed to his hometown paper in 1966. (More on that in this Sunday’s Teche Life section.)
The couple loves to read the paper every chance they get and even more, send it to their twin daughters, Leah Taylor-Ignacio and Lori Taylor-Serwatka and their grandchildren, both of whom live in Los Angeles with their families.
What is your favorite part of the paper?
Tressie: Right now, what I like about it is (the columnist), Phyllis Mata, Pam Shensky and Catherine Wattigny. I don’t know them personally, but I love their writing and different things going back. I like the letters to the editors. I like that you get a different vibe of people and that’s the part I like. And I like comics.
Why the comics?
Glenn: You know we send them into our grandkids in California.
Tressie: We have three grandsons in California because that is where our daughters are, they live right around each other. I take the comics and I divide them up and I tell the girls to look on the back because there are always things on the back for the kids. And I am getting ready to send them off. One daughter has two sons and one has one son, and I divide them up and I send them. Comics for them from New Iberia or any articles I can send to them.
When did you first get the paper?
Tressie: 1966, that was before we were married. His mother and they have always had it. He started getting it ever since because my mother and they have always had it. So I have never been without The Daily Iberian.
Aside from the comics, what else do you like to read in the paper?
Glenn: The obituaries.
Tressie: When I opened this paper up (Sunday’s), there were three or four people, one of them was my classmate’s mother. And I am thinking ‘Wow,’ and it’s the age groups. You have the 80s, you have the 90s but there are a lot of people.
Any other section?
Tressie: I like to keep up. I like to know what’s going on. I like to look at the front page. I look at the obituaries, too. But sports, I am the sports nut. I like football, like to watch baseball and I like college baseball, and I like the Little League World Series.
Glenn: The one we want to get season tickets to is softball at UL Lafayette.
What does being part of New Iberia mean to both of you?
Glenn: It’s a home and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else, really. It’s still home. People would go to a thing called window shopping. You would go and get in a car and park it down Main Street and sit down and watch people. Or If you just walk, you would look at the windows. The first TV I saw was at W.B. Jones in the window. We would sit down and watch TV through the window at W.B. Jones.
Tressie: I think it’s the memories. We grew up here.