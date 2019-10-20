NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Museum, in partnership with Neighborhood Story Project and L’Union Creole, unveiled Le Kèr Creole (The Creole Heart): Runaway Slaves, Music, and Memory in Louisiana, a new exhibition that explores the legacy of the Louisiana Creole language through the historical memory of Juan San Malo, the leader of a runaway slave community in the 1780s, and contemporary Creole music. Located on the first floor of the Arsenal, accessed through the Cabildo on Jackson Square, the exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The last tickets are sold at 4 p.m. through May 10, 2020. For more information on this exhibit visit LouisianaState Museum.org, Iberianet.com or The Daily Iberian Facebook page.
MORE FROM LT. GOV. BILLY NUNGESSER'S OFFICE:
Le Kèr Creole features photography by Bruce Sunpie Barnes; lithophanes and paintings by Francis X. Pavy; archival images, maps, and artifacts from the Louisiana State Museum; an interactive altar featuring wood carvings by Charles Gillam; and Creole music written and arranged by Bruce Sunpie Barnes and Leroy Etienne. Curated by Rachel Breunlin, Bruce Sunpie Barnes, and Francis X. Pavy, the multimedia exhibition is based on the book and CD Le Kér Creole: Creole Compositions and Stories from Louisiana, a collaborative musical ethnography produced by the Neighborhood Story Project, L’Union Creole, and the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park and published by the University of New Orleans Press. Research support was provided by the University of New Orleans.
The exhibition begins with the story of one Creole speaker, a late 18th-century maroon (runaway slave) leader named Juan San Malo, as a starting point to understand the power of the language and the music that evolved from it. Because details of San Malo’s life are scarce, the exhibition presents an imagined journey from the plantation to the isolated swampland community he established with other maroons through the photography of Bruce Sunpie Barnes and the artwork of Francis X. Pavy. The remainder of the exhibition explores the history and legacy of Louisiana Creole, created by enslaved Africans who combined French with African grammar patterns. The endangered language survives today, thanks in part to its use in music. Leroy Etienne, who grew up in a Creole-speaking family, and Bruce Sunpie Barnes wrote and recorded new songs in Creole, which are featured in the exhibition.
“The Louisiana Creole language is an important part of our diverse culture,” says Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This exhibition shows how the language shaped historical memory and became an integral part of our musical heritage.”
Upcoming events associated with this exhibition include a program on Creole language and music featuring Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Arsenal; a panel on maroons in Louisiana with Bryan Wagner (author of The Life and Legend of Bras Coupé: The Fugitive Slave Who Fought the Law, Ruled the Swamp, Danced at Congo Square, Invented Jazz, and Died for Love), Kalamu Ya Salaam (poet, educator and series editor at UNO Press), and Brenda Marie Osbey (author of All Saints and former poet laureate of Louisiana) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Arsenal; an artist talk featuring Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Francis X. Pavy and Charles Gillam moderated by Rachel Breunlin on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arsenal; and “Creole Aesthetics in Carnival Arts,” on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arsenal featuring a conversation among Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Big Chief of the Northside Skull and Bone Gang, his second chief, Zohar Israel, and two chiefs of downtown Mardi Gras Indian tribes – Clarence Dalcour of the Creole Osceola and Donald “Dut” Claude of the Seventh Ward Warriors.
Le Kèr Creole is part of In Dialogue, an ongoing series presented in the newly refurbished Arsenal annex galleries that invites artists, scholars and curators to bring new frames of reference to the Museum’s historic collections and exhibition activities. Conceived as a conversation between tradition and innovation, and documentation and interpretation, In Dialogue is a collaborative, multidisciplinary, and multicultural initiative to explore Louisiana history, memory, community, art and culture. “There is the history of art, and there is also the art of history,” says interim museum director Steven Maklansky. “The Louisiana State Museum is committed to the scholarly and creative interpretation of our state’s unique culture.”