For more than four years, Southern Mutual Help Association has been investing in Iberia Parish to build its own River Ranch or Sugar Mill Pond residential and commercial space. At the corner of Old Jeanerette and Emile Verret Roads, when completed, the development will not just be at the corner of the intersection, but will have a series of phases for commercial, residential, multifamily and senior living dwellings filling approximately 85 acres. A huge financial investment for Iberia Parish has already been made toward the fruition of the project and yet, misinformation has been at the core of skepticism and gossip around the community. Development has been slow for the new-construction neighborhood that has seen major progress in recent weeks.
According to a report at the New Iberia Kiwanis luncheon Sept. 26, presented by Clinton Shepard, sales and leasing associate with NAI Latter & Blum in Lafayette, all five of the first model homes have been sold. SMHA co-founder and CEO Lorna Bourg said Thursday night at SMHA’s 50th Anniversary celebration that talks with a builder to take on the next phase of housing are well underway and with the addition of the NAI Latter & Blum commercial division, retail prospects also are looking up.
“It takes a long time to develop these kinds of things, so when people don’t see quick results, they have doubts,” said Bourg.
There has never been doubt in the minds of IBERIABANK’s Daryl Byrd or Louisiana Speaker of the House Taylor Barras. At the anniversary event Thursday at Rip Van Winkle Gardens, Barras explained how partnering with SMHA started with $200,000, doubled quickly and has grown to a pool of $22 million dollars for development and loans for rural families and businesses. At the time the relationship began between SMHA and IBERIABANK it was a local bank. It is now in 14 states and has taken the financial model created with SMHA with them into some of the other states where it conducts business.
Non-traditional lending has been the backbone of SMHA’s success, taking chances on people and ideas beyond the usual scope of investing for most banks or venture capitalist. Believing in the better for the whole, not just one facet of society, has motivated Bourg the past 50 years. As co-founder, she has been part of the national recognition achieved by SMHA in ways often hidden from local residents. During 50 years organizing Louisiana’s rural communities, she has been a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Louisiana Advisory Committee, MacArthur Foundation Fellow, Fannie Mae Foundation James A. Johnson Fellow and a graduate of the J.F. Kennedy School of Government’s program for Senior Leaders at Harvard University. She co-founded the Sustained Excellence Alliance Corporation, founded and serves as Treasurer of Southern Mutual Financial Services, the first rural not-for-profit U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution in rural Louisiana.
Bourg is featured in the book “Women Pioneers of the Louisiana Environmental Movement” by Peggy Frankland, joined by SMHA senior advisor Helen Vinton. She is a rural specialist with 40 years experience and is a member of the Sisters of Providence, a founding member of the 13-state Southern Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, and so much more.
With board members by Bourg’s side such as chair Roberta R. Madden, Karline Tierney, Judith Herring, Ashley Shelton, Sen. Fred Mills, Sister Barbara Kraus SSND, Margaret Ritchey and Juanita Mainster, SMHA and its 50 year foundation are proving they are on the right track with a bright future in the Teche Area as their goal.
Very little is known about the work of SMHA except their involvement with the West End revitalization program, which in part has brought misunderstanding to the projected outcome of Teche Ridge. Rumors since the development began have led people to believe up to 20 percent of the houses to be built in Teche Ridge are to be low-income housing. Asked specifically about that concern, Bourg answered this way Thursday night.
“Let me tell you what Teche Ridge is,” Bourg said. “Teche Ridge is a market development. People have to pay market value, but there will be people from all walks of life in the development. This (rumor) got started because we are known in this community not for international or national work that we do, but for the work in stress neighborhood, people think we must be only doing that. Go look at Teche Ridge and see what it is.”
Another question posed regularly in the development process, is whether or not, or will the property currently zoned Iberia Parish will stay that way or could it become annexed as part of the city of New Iberia.
“The mayor has approached us about that. Much thought is being given to staying within the parish or annexing. We are concerned to have the very large water main extended by a jurisdiction so that when commercial and all the homes are built out, the homes east of Teche Ridge will have sufficient water pressure,” Bourg said. “We spent over a half million dollars getting right of ways and bringing a 12-inch pipe to TR Phase 1 for all our needs on TR 1 and TR 2. It seems important that either jurisdiction would invest in expanding the line down Old Jeanette Road eastward. That encourages developers to invest and secures sufficient water pressure for developments east of Sacred Heart Church.”
Regulations are just some of the issues facing development and with the support of local leadership, financial institutions, legislators and major educational, environmental and leadership organizations around the country, plus the announcement of former mayor Hilda Curry joining the team Jan. 1, Teche Ridge is positioned to take Iberia and New Iberia residents into the next century.
State Synchronicity
Little known by the public, on the cusp of starting another term, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has a goal of building the image for Louisiana to lead a New South creating it as a destination, place for retirement for Baby Boomers. The natural beauty of the state, the food, culture, sports and creative opportunities available in the rural communities like New Iberia, St. Martinville, Franklin and Breaux Bridge have already proven to be an attraction for couples looking for a place to enjoy their golden years. The Phase 2 Senior Living acres planned for Teche Ridge as well as the multi-family dwelling (apartments), in addition to the new construction available in the sprawling Teche Ridge area falls into perfect order to support the work of Nungesser’s office with Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
It takes vision to see what is possible, before the impossible is manifested. The Sisters that founded SMHA 50 years ago have proven time and again, the assets for success require thinking outside of the box. Investors such as Barras and others are working together to insure New Iberia and the surrounding area are not the hometowns left to dry and blow away. They are working with every area of the social spectrum to insure that what defines best practices for some, defines it for all. They will be the benefactors of the next generation of leaders working to continue the mission of SMHA.
Taking the lead as CEO in January as Bourg transitions into president of the organization had this to say.
“I’ve had a lot of jobs in the past and not all of them have been fun. The last three years as a consultant for SMHA, a tremendous organization, and being involved with them as a consultant and even as Mayor of New Iberia, working with them has been one of the most rewarding years of service,” Curry said. “Lorna is not going anywhere, we will be working side by side. The Sisters have paved the way and I’m looking forward to helping lead the next 50 years.”