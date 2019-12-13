National leader coming home to Louisiana for workshop on how to stand tall in 2020

The director of men’s ministry at the Family Research Council announced in an email this week that Tony Perkins will be back in Louisiana in 2020 for a men’s conference Jan. 10-11 in Baton Rouge. Perkins took a step into the national religious and political arena in 2003 as president of the Family Research Council, a self described Christian conservative policy and lobbying organization based in Washington D.C. A Southern Baptist layman, Perkins was previously a police officer and television reporter, served two terms as a Republican member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. In 1998 he was involved in the founding of Louisiana Family Forum, a conservative, faith-oriented, pro-life and non-profit group still in operation. He was appointed to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom May 14, 2018. Needless to say, he is on the front line of leadership to stand strong for Biblical principles in controversial times.
What brings Tony Perkins back to Louisiana in 2020?
We are offering the kind of tools you can’t buy. As a father with children in a culture of confusion, how are men equipping themselves with transcendent truth? What kind of example are they setting? What is the legacy being passed on to the next generation? Many men need new tools in their hands to help. That’s what the Stand Courageous men’s conference is all about Jan. 10 and 11 at Jefferson Baptist Church, 9135 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.
What will be the focus of the conference?
Stand Courageous is a Friday night and Saturday gathering of men looking to stand in their place as men, husbands and fathers. In the main sessions, each speaker will cover one of the five principles of man from General Boykin’s book, “Man to Man: Protector, Provider, Instructor, Battle Buddy and Chaplain.”
Who will be speaking?
Retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin and Tony Perkins, president of FRC, will lead this discussion on being men of God in turbulent times. The message will be clear and encouraging and men will leave with tools to help them tune up their role and responsibilities as a man, husband and father. We will also hear from Bishop Larry Jackson, Pastor David Goza, Jay Riemersma, Mark Harris and myself. Each of us have stories, scars and history to share regarding the strength and the critical role we play as men in our homes and communities.
What can attendees expect?
During the Stand Courageous conference, men will gain tools to engage and grow relationships we are responsible for. We will discuss who we are as men — defenders, providers, instructors, mentors and chaplains of our homes and communities. We will also talk about the importance of men having a battle buddy for encouragement and support to stand courageous in the face of misguided attacks. Men must preserve the future of the next generation — this message will be a focus of this conference.
Led by seasoned men with military combat and professional sports backgrounds with their share of battle scars and stories, attendees will be inspired. We encourage them to bring a “battle buddy” and their sons, regardless of age. Together we’ll see what God will do as we strengthen the legacy we want to pass on to the generations coming up behind us.
What should men consider when registering?
The schedule, which includes lunch on Saturday, will be as follows.
FRIDAY, Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. with registration opening at 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration opening at 7 a.m.
At the conference they will receive a Participant’s Guide as well as several helpful takeaway tools. Plus, we will have other practical resources at the book table to assist men in their mission.
What is the cost for attending?
Online registration is $25. There is an early bird special of $20 until midnight Dec. 20. By the way, this would make a great Christmas gift that will give back for years and generations. Registration at the door is $30. Bring the young men and the young fathers in your communities. We must not do life alone.
The $25 registration includes lunch Saturday. The program guide has room to take notes from each of the presenters.
Are there groups rates?
If a group of five or more men, call 1-800-225-4008 to register for the discounted rate of $20 or if you have other questions. First Responders are free, but must call the 800 number to register. We are excited to see a collection of God’s warriors there. The registration link and information is www.standcourageous.com.