Mrs. Steven Barras

Elizabeth Olivier and Steven Barras were married Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia. The bride is the daughter of Anne and Darryl Pellerin of St. Martinville, and Gerald and Cynthia Olivier of Lacombe. The groom is the son of Lula Barras of New Iberia and the late Phillip Barras.
Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory-champagne-colored ball gown with a sweet heart neckline, cap sleeves, a full skirt with a scalloped bottom and a sweeping train. Pearl and crystal beading enhanced the lace appliques. The back of the dress had classic buttons to embellish the sheer illusion back.
For her headpiece, she wore a pearl and crystal beaded headband with a fingertip length matching lace veil.
She carried a bouquet of purple tulips, white roses, purple anemones, white calla lillies, picasso calla lillies and lambs ear..
Serving as maid of honor was Samantha Trail, daughter of the bride. Bridesmaids were Brittany Barras, daughter of the groom, Shawntel Moore, Tina Johnson and Renee Sons. Flower girls were Embrie Romero and Annalyse Moore. Ring bearer was Cooper Olivier, nephew of the bride.
Serving as best man was Cameron Barras, son of the groom. Groomsmen were Rick Leleux, cousin of the groom, and Connor Olivier, brother of the bride.
A reception for family and friends was held immediately after the ceremony at The Manor in St. Martinville.
Following a wedding trip to Exuma, Bahamas, the couple will reside in New Iberia.