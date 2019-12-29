Mrs. Patrick Landry Jr.

Sharell Grant and Patrick Landry Jr. were married Saturday, December 28, 2019, during a dual ceremony and reception at the Patterson Civic Center in Patterson. The bride is the daughter of Clifton and Beverly Grant Jr. of Jeanerette. The groom is the son of Pamela “Clyde” Mitchell of Franklin and Patrick Landry Sr. of Morgan City. The Rev. Keith Verrett officiated the 4 p.m. ceremony.
Escorted by her father, the bride wore a Mori Lee Couture Collection strapless ruched diamond -white gown featuring asymmetrically draped netted bodice dusted with Swarovski Crystals cascading into a mermaid-silhouette flared-skirt with extended chapel sweep train. She carried a bouquet of champagne silk roses with strands of freshwater pearls kissed with Swarovski Crystals.
Serving as maid of honor was Tara Noel and the matron of honor was La’Tashia Malveaux-Broussard, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Markita Grant, Janee Grant, Danielle Coles and Zakera Lewis, sisters of the bride; Shana Jones, Dondranique Williams and Stephanie Landry, cousins of the groom; Brian’Azjha Williams, niece of the groom, Marina Clay, Fallon McClelland and Kelia Joseph. Junior bridesmaids were Emory Cooks, Briley Charles, Khloe Hillard, Gabrielle Grant, Taylin Alexander and Zakayla Grant. Patiyn Landry and Emanee Savoy served as flower girls. The page girl was Kennidi Landry and the page boy was Dakota Grant. Bronson Charles served as ring bearer.
Serving as best man was Brandon Williams, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Jamil Landry and Kendell Williams, brothers of the groom, Clifton Grant III, brother of the bride, Marlon Malveaux, cousin of the bride, Wayne Hawkins, Darian Verret, Devon Thomas, Jacolby Webster, Braxton Mitchell and Carl Hawkins, cousins of the groom. Landon Byers, Jhylon Hawkins and Ken Grant served as ushers.
The couple will reside in Houston, Texas.