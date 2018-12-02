Mrs. Jessie Paul Dautreuil

Brittany Renee Babin and Jessie Paul Dautreuil were married Saturday, December 1, 2018, at The Youngsville Center in Youngsville. The bride is the daughter of Becky L. Duhon of New Iberia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight “Boo” Dautreuil of New Iberia.
Justice of the Peace Nancy L. Poirier officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
Escorted by her grandfather, Loles J. Duhon, the bride wore a romantic and feminine lace and satin ivory-colored A-line gown with timeless and elegant intricate detail. The empire waistline was adorned with ornate beading. Scalloped eyelash-lace cap sleeves and illusion back with lace and satin buttons enhanced the romatic allure complete with a slight modest train.
For her headpiece, she wore a handmade feather made of Skowronski crystals embeded with fresh water pearls.
She carried a classic hand-tied bouquet of hydrangeas and lillies loosely arranged and accented with a variety of pink, yellow and rustic red roses and greenery. Her mother and grandmother’s rosaries were intertwined.
Serving as matron of honor was Brandi N. Padgett, sister of the groom. Bridesmaids were Megan G. Bonin, cousin of the groom, Karlie Simon and Blair Mouton, cousin of the bride. Her flower girls were Makayla Bonin, cousin of the groom and Jaleigh Mouton, cousin of the bride. Ring bearer was Mason Joseph Dautreuil, son of the bride and groom.
Serving as best man was Justin Chautin. Groomsmen were Ryan Babin, brother of the bride, Roland Romero and Haden Delhomme.
Jantz Chautin served as usher.
A reception for family and friends was held immediately after the ceremony at The Youngsville Center in Youngsville.
Following a wedding trip to Elk Springs Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the couple will reside in New Iberia.