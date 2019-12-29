Sophie Crochet and Kevin Braswell were married Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Crochet of New Iberia. The groom is the son of Ms. Florine Hite of Gilbert and the late Mr. Austin Braswell formerly of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
The Rev. Brian Taylor officiated the 7 p.m. ceremony.
Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory-colored A-Line gown featuring an off-the-shoulder illusion neckline and lace applique sheer sleeves. The dress featured a sheer back with covered button closure and a soft tulle skirt with a sweep train. For her headpiece, she wore a fingertip length tulle veil adorned with lace and rhinestones.
She carried a hand-tied bouquet of blush peonies, vanilla roses, red and burgundy peony buds and burgundy ranunculus. It also featured a sedum succulent, sage spray and eucalyptus leaves that cascaded down from the bouquet. The bouquet was adorned with a rosary with beads made from her engagement roses.
Serving as maid of honor was Paige Crochet, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Cindy Bartlett, sister of the groom and Riley Braswell, daughter of the groom. They wore floor length gowns in wine of various styles while carrying hand-tied bouquets of blush peonies, vanilla roses, red & burgundy ranunculus and a mauve/green aeonium succulent. For greenery, sage spray and eucalyptus cascaded down the bouquet.
Serving as best man was Mike Scichowski, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Jason Crochet, brother of the bride and Samuel Crochet, nephew of the bride.
Nathan Crochet, brother of the bride and Louis Soileau, friend of the groom served as ushers.
A reception for family and friends was held immediately after the ceremony at Warehouse 535 in Lafayette.
Following a wedding trip to Grand Canyon, Arizona, the couple will reside in Lafayette.