The race is on to see who can spread the most Christmas cheer this season. Between Friday night’s “Supper on the Square” in St. Martinville and Saturday’s “Christmas Under the Lampposts” in Franklin, Very Berry Christmas Quest and Parade in New Iberia invoke the dream of celebrating Christmas all year. Is there any doubt the holiday season has come to the Teche Area? Stay tuned, there is more.
Launching this weekend is a new endeavor by two local couples, one woman happens to be the District 6 Iberia Parish Councilwoman giving support to the platform the friends are standing on. They are not alone. Of the 14 parish and seven city of New Iberia council districts, 11 are all-in for a recently conceived concept. That concept is called “Noel Iberia,” and here are four things you need to know about it!
1 — Created by locals for locals
“Noel Iberia” is an initiative by the Better Days on the Bayou committee consisting of Barry and Natalie Broussard along with her campaign manager, Michael Wattigny, and his wife, Tiffany. Judging by how quickly they enticed participation and support, the first project is already a success. Christmas and holiday displays have been placed in various locations around Iberia Parish. Each design and location was selected by the council or government representatives and their community partners.
2 — It’s about projects — not politics
“It’s called Noel Iberia and is kind of a spin off of my reelection campaign,” Broussard said. “We took the spark from there and said, ‘We need to start doing community projects instead of politics under Better Days on the Bayou.’ It’s a good time coming off the movie being here. The thought process is that our downtown area is always decorated so beautifully, but we want to bring that out further with beautiful Christmas displays all over the parish.”
3— Every district will be different
Broussard challenged local officials to choose a prominent place in their district and whatever their creativeness is, use it. “I didn’t want them all to be the same. I want people to drive around and see all the districts,” Broussard said. “All too often, as elected officials, our tasks are to help constituents with issues or problems. This is a way to do something fun in the community and foster greater joy and spirits for the holidays.”
4 — More to come
Broussard touts the idea as a way for elected officials to showcase their areas while spreading cheer and goodwill. Better Days on the Bayou plans for other fun activities are still in development but include decorating for other holidays and special events throughout the parish.