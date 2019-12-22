Moore — Landry

Dr. Lily Marie Moore and Dr. Edward Paul Landry Jr. were married November 30, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at Rock City Gardens in Vero Beach, Florida. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Moore of Vero Beach, Florida. She is the granddaughter of the late Herman and Rose Moore of Key West, Florida and Barbara Bowers and the late Samuel Bowers of Satellite Beach, Florida. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Paul Landry Sr. of New Iberia. He is the grandson of the late Alfred and Dianne Landry of New Iberia, and the late Ralph and Hilda McCollister, formerly of Baton Rouge.
Escorted by her father, the bride wore an all white lace dress designed by Riley Boho. It had a plunging neckline, detachable tulle wings and the semi-cathedral length train was embellished with pearls. She carried a bouquet of vibrant tropical flowers.
Serving as maid of honor was Iris Moore Smith, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Emily Landry, Dr. Marcy Landry Hanudel, Emma Puttick and Jules Kramer. The flower girl was Charlotte Puttick.
Serving as best man was Michael Landry, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Cameron Firnberg, Dr. Matthew Haundel, Samuel Moore and Christopher Landry. The ring bearer was Benjamin Hanudel
The bride is a graduate of Florida State University and St. George’s School of Medicine. The groom is a graduate from Louisiana State University and LSU School of Medicine. They are both presently doing fellowships in Pediatric Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Following a wedding trip to Key West, Florida, the couple will reside in Jackson, Mississippi.