Raising money for causes dear to the heart of the organizers is serious business — but it doesn’t have to be as Leslie Landry and Ken Munnerlyn found out after finding they share a common goal.
For more than seven years the Iberia Veterans Association has struggled to raise the money to complete the task of building a memorial for veterans of all wars to be located in Bouligny Plaza.
Following a Nov. 18 meeting of a cross section of community leaders, interested veterans and non-veterans met, Landry and his fellow IVA member Benny Schovajsa met with Mayor Freddie DeCourt to discuss a variety of issues brought up during the meeting and at gatherings around town. At the conclusion, it was agreed that a new design would be forthcoming that will be constructed along with renovations being made to the plaza area by the city. Complications with the old design have delayed progress and there were concerns that people who previous donated money for bricks honoring veterans might feel the cause was lost. That is not the case. Those bricks and others will be incorporated in the new design expected to be presented by the mayor this month at a future city council meeting.