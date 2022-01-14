Martin Luther King Day celebrations coming up over the next few days include marches Saturday and Monday in New Iberia, one as part of a collaboration between A New Chapter/PUSH , Lighthouse Baptist Church and the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, and the second as part of a rededication of part of Hopkins Street as Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway.
Martin Luther King Day celebrations coming up over the next few days include marches Saturday and Monday in New Iberia, one as part of a collaboration between A New Chapter/PUSH , Lighthouse Baptist Church and the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, and the second as part of a rededication of part of Hopkins Street as Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway.
The Daily Iberian Files
Several events will be held in the Teche Area honoring Martin Luther King Jr. over the weekend and into Monday, which is Martin Luther King Day nationally.
The Teche Area will see several events celebrating Martin Luther King Day in the next few days, with celebrations planned in several local parishes.
A New Chapter/PUSH in collaboration with Lighthouse Baptist Church and the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation will be playing host to its annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
The event will start with a march at noon, which will start at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church and end at the corner of Hopkins and Robertson streets. The theme for the event is “Keeping Hope Alive,” and guest speaker the Rev. Crystal Randle will be part of the event as well.
On Monday, the city of New Iberia will be hosting the dedication of Hopkins Street at 1:30 p.m. Hopkins will be rededicated as Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway as part of the event, which will take place at the corner of Hopkins and Field streets.
Chloe Willis will be a guest speaker at the event, and following the dedication a march will be held from Hopkins Street to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. A short program and refreshments will follow.
To participate in the march, those interested can contact the Rev. James Broussard at 337-256-6461 or the Rev. Wilfred Johnson at 337-241-1972.
Also on Monday, the city of Franklin will be playing host to its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade which will be held at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square at noon.
The event takes place at noon and will celebrate the holiday via a motorcycle assembly at the courthouse.
The holiday is meant to celebrate his life and legacy Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights activist who fought against racial segregation.
King was a Christian was a minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. Born in Atlanta, King is best known for advancing civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi, according to a biography of King.
King is most well-known for his “I Have a Dream” speech, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Peace Prize. He was assassinated in 1968.