Randall Lewald Bouie Jr., 117 John Durocher Drive, Jeanerette, to Deeyanna Laurent Harrison, 300 Willow Wood Drive.
David Michael Quinn, 301 Dahlia St., to Laney Arlin Welch, 301 Dahlia St.
Clifford William Tadlock, 1108 Spencer Loop, to Amber Marie Myers, 1108 Spencer Loop.
Jawaski Anthony Warner, 8 Cedar Hill Circle, to Caryana Jazmiere Peter, 8 Cedar Hill Circle.
Benjamin Michael Boudreaux, 2412 Palmland Blvd., to Jill Arie Robichaux Stoltz, 414 Missouri St.
John David Frederick, 7514 Lake Simonette Drive, Erath, to Jenna Lynn Dressel, 1609 Parkwood Drive.
Collin Ray Thibodeaux, 1407 Weeks St., to Hailey Michelle Magar, 1407 Weeks St.
Williamsteel Cooper, III, 630 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, to Tyzhané Ashonté Stansbury, 630 Monnot Road, Jeanerette.
Patrick Ryan Mulvey, 705 Hacker St., to Chay A. Guillory, 705 Hacker St.
Anthony Charles Vangure, Sr., 639 Hebert St., to Lachasity Nicole Bernard, 1312 Jordan St.
Rusty Jude Dartez, 616 C. Romero Road, to Billie Nichole Courville, 616 C. Romero Road.
Howard Centrell, 1016 Cypremort Road, Franklin, to Glenda Ja’Nay Manuel, 3107 Oliva Road.
Casey James Hardy, 5711 Derouen Road, to Angel Katelyn Charles, 5711 Derouen Road.
Tam Truong, 1616 Cottonwood Drive, to Kim Ha Thi Tran, 1616 Cottonwood Drive.
Gerald James Touchet, Jr., 201 Allen St., to Deborah Ann Cross, 201 Allen St.
Paul James Williams, 7008 Ella Estate Road, to Haylie Alexis Mancuso, 1040 Daisy Lane, St. Martinville.