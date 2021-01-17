Tyron Jamall Austin, 906 Julia St., to Brianne Monet Brooks, 1544 Montagne St.
Jacobe Matthews Villery, 512 Trappey St., Jeanerette, to Deandra Latrelle Charles, 512 Trappey St., Jeanerette.
Kenan Michael Tauriac, 315 Amesbury Drive, Lafayette, to Andrané Lashae Briggs, 315 Amesbury Drive, Lafayette.
Travis Dean Becker, 2206 Duboin Road, to Allyson Leigh Ricks, 2206 Duboin Road.
Herschel Kader Joseph Lisenby, 701 Landry St., Jeanerette, to Deana Louise Barfield, 701 Landry St., Jeanerette.
Brooke Alexis Comeaux, 121 Decuir St., to Danielle Yvette Laporte, 121 Decuir St.