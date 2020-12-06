Jacques Maurice Bienvenu, 105 Whispering Meadows, Broussard, to Anna Clare Villerman, 105 Whispering Meadows, Broussard.
Joe Hunter Jeske, 1032 Brookewood Drive, St. Martinville, to Natalie Kay Vaughn, 1032 Brookewood Drive, St. Martinville.
Nathaniel Joseph St. Julian, 931St. Martin St., St. Martinville, to Danielle Marie Turner, 745 Hebert St.
Kenneth Clifton Warner, 157 Plantation Drive, to Dwhanna L. Gerald, 157 Planatation Drive.
Brendan Alexander Buras, 2450 Hudson Place, New Orleans, to Ngoc Kim Pham, 1603 Zez St.
Kody Michael Freyou, 111 Rue Village Road, Maurice, to Chelise Nicole Saunier, 111 Rue Village Road, Maurice.
Charlie Lee Odom, 1101 French St., to Paige Danielle Ardoyne, 1101 French St.
Charles John Charlot Jr., 500 Calhoun St., to Tina Marie Robertson, 500 Calhoun St.
Tyler James Mitchell, 105 North Saunier Drive, Delcambre, to Katelynn Ann Coupel, 938 Bayou Drive,
Pierre Part.
Jason Paul Youman, 1715 Charlie Road, to Kyla Reshay Collins, 56 Cedar Hill Circle.
Larry Martin, 612 Taft St., Jeanerette, to Troylyn Denys Edwards, 391 St. John’s Place, Brooklyn, New
York.
Chance Andrew Randazzo, 4407 L. Theriot Road, to Melanie Francis Green, 4407 L. Theriot Road.
Martin Joseph Linden, 502 Rynella Road, to Halle Lashay Antoinete Charles, 502 Rynella Road.
Graig M. Pierre, 2510 Brenda Drive, to Shamika Marie Jones King, 2510 Brenda Drive.
Keith Dustin Viator, 3900 Bear Road, to Kristi Necole Landry, 3900 Bear Road.
Antonio Deangelo Rainey, 606 Druilhet St., Jeanerette, to Demetria Lashae Archangel, 606 Druilhet St.,
Jeanerette.
Rodrick Glynn Taylor, 909 Weeks St., to Kyoko Lashell Charles, 909 Weeks. St.