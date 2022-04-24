Marriage licenses are taken from The Public Record Digest, a weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.
Victoria Angelle Leger, 3701 Ponderosa Lane, Mobile, Alabama, to Sarah Victoria Hicks, 3701 Ponderosa Lane, Mobile, Alabama.
Shawn Michael Johnlouis, 319 Pellerin St., Jeanerette, to St’Tanna She’Vette Paggi Weaver, 319 Pellerin St., Jeanerette.
Dequindra Nicole Renee Butler, 1112 Twenty Arpent, to Monique Marie Steward, 1112 Twenty Arpent.
Ethan Jules Dowling, 3109 Savannaket St., Broussard, to Hope Ouda Nitchin, 3109 Savannaket St.
Sarah Nicole Lajaunie, 5202 Bob Acres Road, Delcambre, to Grace Nicole Moneymaker, 5202 Bob Acres Road, Delcambre.
Jesus Guiterrez Saldierna, 3700 Gus Drive, to Angeliz Luna Ortiz, 3700 Gus Drive.
Colby Alamacus Johnson, 506 Knolls Drive, New Port News, Virginia, to Katina Marie Noel, 506 Knolls Drive, New Port News, Virginia.
Kevin Paul Boutte, 5303 Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, to Demetra Nicole Etienne, 5303 Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette.
Richard Ellis Fendley Jr., P. O. Box 13046, to Laura Beth Dupuy, P. O. Box 13046.
Kevin James Viator, 1410 Southport, to Earlette Nicole Hypolite, 1410 Southport.
Kaygen Seth Jones, 402 Duperier Ave., to Mallary Kate Louviere, 402 Duperier.
Tre’Vonta Paul Barlow, 105 Carter St., to Aaliyah Marie Joseph, 105 Carter St.
Matthew Thomas Shrawder, 312 Weldon St., to Kalee Rene Menard, 312 Weldon St.
Eldridge James Butler, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road, to Taronsler Cormier Patin, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road.
Alex Joseph Suire, 3713 Gus Drive, to Meagan Elizabeth Bell, 3713 Gus Drive.
Donavon James Lewis, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road, to Gabriana René Branch, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road.
Dylan James Lopez, 307 Oak St., to Mallory Drue Pharr, 307 Oak St.