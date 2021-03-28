Marriage Licenses

Cody Paul Hebert Jr., 9419 Segura Lane, Delcambre, to Christen Earlene Harblin, 9419 Segura Lane, Delcambre

Tyler Edward Tarbutton, 3306 Freyou Road, to Lauren Ashley Latiolais, 3306 Freyou Road

Reagan Francis Delahoussaye, 4704 RL Drive, to Camrie Renee Prince, 4704 RL Drive

Tyler James Hebert, 7725 Sara Drive, Maurice, to Haylyn Nicholle Powell, 7725 Sara Drive, Maurice

Davied Harrison Chandler-Stroud, 617 Cambridge Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, to Jiashalah Hosannah Angelle Jackson, 508 Dodson St.

Craig Lou Campbell, 7002 Ella Estate, to Candice Wilimena Marinoni, 611 North Dubois Road

Larry Paul Suire Jr., 4702 Plantation Village, to Stacey Elizabeth Reaux Broussard, 4702 Plantation Village

Ryan Anthony Home, 3515 Freyou Road, to Chelesa Claire Freyou, 3515 Freyou Road

Caleb Anthony Horn, 2911 Coteau Road, to Kyley Marie Bonin, 2911 Coteau Road

Warren Joseph Trahan, 3610 Silver Cane Road, to Tiffany Lynn Trahan, 828 Brookhaven Drive

John Todd Leblanc, 5819 Cara Road, to Nicolle Marie Delcambre, 5819 Cara Road

James Alexander Dismore, 207 Dodson St., to Breigh Nicole Sonnier, 207 Dodson St.

Quinten Lloyd Adcock, 1018 Cajun Drive, to Megan Teres Haydel Clay, 1018 Cajun Drive

Willie Morris Lewis, 209 Robitaille Road, to Allison Marie Reedom Keyes, 209 Robitaille Road

Bernard Charles, 101 East Dale St., to Claudia Yvette Provost, 101 East Dale St.

Jason Kirk Nunez, 512 Copper Road, to Leslie Marie Picard, 512 Copper Road

Donavan Paul Alfred, 510 Pecan St., St. Martinville, to Evette Robinson Prince, 300 Dahlia St.

Tags

Load comments