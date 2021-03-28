Marriage Licenses
Cody Paul Hebert Jr., 9419 Segura Lane, Delcambre, to Christen Earlene Harblin, 9419 Segura Lane, Delcambre
Tyler Edward Tarbutton, 3306 Freyou Road, to Lauren Ashley Latiolais, 3306 Freyou Road
Reagan Francis Delahoussaye, 4704 RL Drive, to Camrie Renee Prince, 4704 RL Drive
Tyler James Hebert, 7725 Sara Drive, Maurice, to Haylyn Nicholle Powell, 7725 Sara Drive, Maurice
Davied Harrison Chandler-Stroud, 617 Cambridge Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, to Jiashalah Hosannah Angelle Jackson, 508 Dodson St.
Craig Lou Campbell, 7002 Ella Estate, to Candice Wilimena Marinoni, 611 North Dubois Road
Larry Paul Suire Jr., 4702 Plantation Village, to Stacey Elizabeth Reaux Broussard, 4702 Plantation Village
Ryan Anthony Home, 3515 Freyou Road, to Chelesa Claire Freyou, 3515 Freyou Road
Caleb Anthony Horn, 2911 Coteau Road, to Kyley Marie Bonin, 2911 Coteau Road
Warren Joseph Trahan, 3610 Silver Cane Road, to Tiffany Lynn Trahan, 828 Brookhaven Drive
John Todd Leblanc, 5819 Cara Road, to Nicolle Marie Delcambre, 5819 Cara Road
James Alexander Dismore, 207 Dodson St., to Breigh Nicole Sonnier, 207 Dodson St.
Quinten Lloyd Adcock, 1018 Cajun Drive, to Megan Teres Haydel Clay, 1018 Cajun Drive
Willie Morris Lewis, 209 Robitaille Road, to Allison Marie Reedom Keyes, 209 Robitaille Road
Bernard Charles, 101 East Dale St., to Claudia Yvette Provost, 101 East Dale St.
Jason Kirk Nunez, 512 Copper Road, to Leslie Marie Picard, 512 Copper Road
Donavan Paul Alfred, 510 Pecan St., St. Martinville, to Evette Robinson Prince, 300 Dahlia St.