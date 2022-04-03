EDITOR’S NOTE:
Marriage licenses are taken from The Public Record Digest, a weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.
Timothy Fee, 607 Calhoun St., to Debora Katherine Boudreaux, 607 Calhoun St.
Ron Vallian, 506 Sikes St., Jeanerette, to Theresa Marie Guillotte, 506 Sikes St., Jeanerette.
Andrel Dejuan Thomas, 106 Dogleg Drive, Broussard, to Brandy Michelle Keys, 1714 New Horizon Drive.
Louis Clyde Cloteaux, 4800 Old La. 25, to Kayla Marie Campbell, 4800 Old La. 25.
Jakahri George Celestine, 6512 Hardin St., to Garriana Marie Lewis, 6512 Hardin St.
Dillon John Lopez, 1012 Alexander Circle, St. Martinville, to Emily Kristine Watson, 5812 Gondron Road.
Sky Michael Leger Jr., 105 Omega St., to Destiny Lynn Clement, 4504 Bull Island Road.
Pancho Pierre Perez, 1392 True Friend Road, St. Martinville, to Sherry Orton Viator, 1392 True Friend Road, St. Martinville.
Christopher Warren Waldrip, 712 Oakland Drive, Natchitoches, to Madison Esperie Romero, 4506 Martin St.
Wilson Lee Jackson, 2517 Phyllis Drive, to Karla Alicia Jones, 2517 Phyllis Drive.
Wilbert Joseph Bourliea, 7504 Daspit Road, to Eve Marie Braud, 7504 Daspit Road.
Tyler Joseph Colletti, 1714 New Horizon Drive, to Madison Reigh Bozeman, 1714 New Horizon Drive.
Trahan Jemal-Joseph Johnson, 901 Orange Grove Drive, to Kiante Malani Kaiser, 901 Orange Grove Drive.
Kron Stevenson, 7 Shepherd Lane, Franklin, to Jasmine Marie Matthews, 7 Shepherd Lane, Franklin.
Douglas Kirk Williams, 608 Alexander St., Jeanerette, to Paulette Howard, 608 Alexander St., Jeanerette.
Tayler Jude Baldridge, 5001 Creighton Drive, to Abbie Michelle Lasseigne, 5001 Creighton Drive.
Bobby Allen Derouen, 3817 Dakota Drive, to Harley Rae Dubois, 3817 Dakota Drive.
Cesar Daniel Saldana Ferrusca, 9312 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette, to Kaitlyn Rose Bryant, 9312 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette.
Silas Terrell Potier, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trial Road, to Faith Jonisha Hamilton, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road.
Thristian James Deshotels, 309 Camelot Hill Drive, Youngsville, to Ivy Angelle Menard, 309 Camelot Hill Drive, Youngsville.
Jasper Davon Gobert, 104 Hansel St., to Jakeria Lanatte Berry, 104 Hansel St.
Chad James Derouen, 4210 L. Theriot Road, to Heather Marie Dartez, 4210 L. Theriot Road.
Keith James Guigneaux, 3215 Valery Road, to Jennifer Elizabeth Viator, 3215 Valery Road.
Darius Tremain Colar, 704 Linden Lewis, Youngsville, to Megan Bette Simon, 704 Linden Lewis, Youngsville.
Coby Mark Edward Lecompte, 711 Vicnaire St., to Alexa Rae Blanchard, 504 Aragon Road, Montegut.
Wilford T’Raye Lively, 130 San Jose St., to Kacie Nichole Landry, 130 San Jose St.