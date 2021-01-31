EDITOR’S NOTE:
Marriage licenses are taken from The Public Record Digest, a weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.
Tyler Michael Toups, 408 Victory Drive, to Megan Elizabeth Stevens, 408 Victory Drive.
Brandon Jon Romero, 410 Ernest St., to Kibby Marie Shaw Romero, 410 Ernest St.
Anthony Ray Gibson, 803 Bonnet St., to Nicola Marie George, 803 Bonnet St.
Dwayne Sloan, 7803 MacKenzie St., New Olreans, to Miranda Jenkins Sloan, 106 Dernier St., St. Martinville.
Rhett Mickel Lanie, 2610 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette, to Logan Renee Prados, 2610 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette.
Cleveland Jackson Harrelson III, 405 West Governor Miro, Lafayette, to Riley McKenzi Gonsoulin, 100 Cabot Court, Youngsville.