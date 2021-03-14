EDITOR’S NOTE:
Marriage licenses are taken from The Public Record Digest, a weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Gabriel Lawrence Kohnke, 303 Rayburn St., Lafayette, to Jessica Elise Dupree, 303 Rayburn St., Lafayette
Curtis Keith Granger, 601 McDonald St., to Julie Ann Migues, 601 McDonald St.
Christopher Joseph Kapp, 111 Winkler Drive, to Kayla Marie Toucheck, 111 Winkler Drive
Kevin James Johnson, 112 Meadow Lake Drive, Youngsville, to Trina Marie Long, 112 Meadow Lake Drive, Youngsville
Scott James Parker, 2311 Second St., Jeanerette, to Natalie Ann Aucoin, 2311 Second St., Jeanerette
Brock Paul Leblanc, 13929 St. Elmo Road, Erath, to Lanie Michelle Umphries, 13929 St. Elmo Road, Erath
Wade Patrick Gachassin Jr., 129 Center St., to Larissa Francielly Costa Soares, 129 Center St.
Joshua Joseph Bourque, 11017 Brayton Drive, to Haley Michelle Chataignier, 11017 Brayton Drive
Arthur Darrell Blake Jr., 403 Deare St., to Tranaé Lachelle Marks, 305 Silver St.
Lindsey Jude Trautman, 2519 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette, to Kisha Ann Martin, 2519 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette
Jacob Lane Henry, 618 Coteau Holmes Road, to Whitney Nicole Thibodeaux, 618 Coteau Holmes Road
Alberto Castaneda-Avalos, 1702 Gibbs Lane, to Alyssa Michelle Foti, 204 Edward St.
Cody Paul Hebert Jr., 9419 Segura Lane, Delcambre, to Christen Earlene Harblin, 9419 Segura Lane, Delcambre
Tyler Edward Tarbutton, 3306 Freyou Road, to Lauren Ashley Latiolais, 3306 Freyou Road