Zachary James Galatas, 2319 N. Freyou Road, to Marti-Jo Claire Freyou, 2319 N. Freyou Road.
Andrew James Zenon, 513 Juarez St., to Silver Star Thomas, 2319 N. Freyou Road.
David Boutarath, 8705 Gen. Middleton St., Youngsville, to Evaphira Dorphang, 8705 Gen. Middleton St.
Wesley John Van Brocklin, 1203 S. Corinne St., to Tina Renee Johnson, 1203 S. Corinne St.
Travis Wayne Miller, 3905 Avenue Bonne Terre, to Pamela A. Robin, 1544 Montagne St.
Brody Matthew Broussard, 9514 Harold Landry Road, to Natalie Brooke Segura, 5211 Claude Viator Road.
Bogar Andrade Baez, 1804 S. Iberia St., to Alexis Soubend Chanthaleuangsy, 1804 S. Iberia St.
Rory Matthew Patin, 5103 Loreauville Road, to Alshli Lamar Trahan, 5103 Loreauville Road.
Dewey Joseph Savoy, 1639 Bradley Lane, to Tessie Marie Frederick, 1639 Bradley Lane.
Dedrick Jakil Lewis, 710 Oak Village Drive, Humble, TX, to Amy Nicole Rener, 710 Oak Village Drive, Humble, TX.