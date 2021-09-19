MARRIAGE LICENSES SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Walter James Zirlott, 7815 Hwy. 87, Jeanerette, to Margo Marie Johnson, 7815 Hwy. 87, Jeanerette.John Grady Delahoussaye, 8519 Hwy. 14, to Adria Clair Thibodeaux, 8519 Hwy. 14.Rufus Lee Robert, 1454 Thomassee Road, Arnaudville, to Charhonda Nicole Banks, P. O. Box 80742, Lafayette.Jermaine James Hayes, 708-B South Hopkins St., to Monique Marie Jenkins, 317 Loreauville Road.Brandon Jude Barrilleaux, 307 Lavilla Circle, Youngsville, to Maci Renee Broussard Champagne, 307 Lavilla Circle, Youngsville.Chase Michael Bouton, 100 Barrow St., to Amanda Diane Goldsby, 100 Barrow St.Ronaldo Dome Philayvanh, 2908 Stacey St., Broussard, to Andre Seigan Richard, 745 Superior Road, Church Point.Ray Anthony Hebert Jr., 1008 N. Main St., Loreauville, to Megan D. Trahan Burley, 1008 N. Main St., Loreauville.Nicholas Dion Tremell Antoine, 613 Inez Road, to Ashton Elizabeth Howell Dixon, 1608 Dehart Drive.Samuel Rhoades, 515 E. Pershing St., to Kelly Marie Bastian, 515 E. Pershing St.Jory Dell Gary, 218 Bob St., to Mallory Nicole Comeaux Anslum, 218 Bob St.Sanford Dean Edwards Jr., 3215 Cedarwood, to Raven Janee Celestine, 3215 Cedarwood.Clay John Thompson Jr., 3808 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette, to Chasity Rashaé Polk, 1602 Rogers St.Kaysone Yowvanthone, 1120 S. Corrine St., to Hong Quach, 1120 S. Corrine St. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hwy Cedarwood Maci Renee Broussard Champagne Michael Bouton Highway City Planning Ronaldo Dome Philayvanh Brandon Jude Barrilleaux Janee Celestine Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 19, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular New Iberia Police on scene of Mixon Street shooting Woman arrested as accessory after fact in rape case Stuart John McAnally Landry’s influence still growing Louisiana medical marijuana program flings doors open to pot smokers; 'it's so accessible now' Despite governor's order, Louisiana evictions haven't quite stopped Louisiana nursing home shelter under decades-long hazardous chemicals cleanup order Big plays just before, after half lift Westgate past NISH Robert DeKeyzer Wendy Folse Gelpi