MARRIAGE LICENSES — OCTOBER 24, 2021

Zachery Jude Charpentier, 13102 Rodrigue Road, Loreauville, to Karly Anne Kading, 13102 Rodrigue Road, Loreauville.

Claude David Matthews, 1105 Walton St., to Shantella Rochelle Smothers, 1105 Walton St.

Tyler James Barras, 4715 Creighton Drive, to Lawren Ashlie Thorne, 4715 Creighton Drive.

Hayden Tyler Poché, 106 Rocky Ridge St., Youngsville, to Journey Katelyn Janie Manuel, 106 Rocky Ridge St., Youngsville.

Gregory Daniel George, 1443 Washington St., Jeanerette, to Trenetta Ann Olivier, 210 N. St. Peter St., Delcambre.

Ramie Koji Fleming, 817 Bayard St., to Voltaire Denise Bowens, 817 Bayard St.

Roberto Khan, 8103 S. Congress Ave., Austin, Texas, to Shelby Claire Foti, 8103 S. Congress Ave., Austin, Texas.

Russell Joseph Smothers Jr., 407 Robertson St., to Brittany Danae Archon, 407 Robertson St.

Larry J. Rogers Jr., 224 Country Run Drive, Broussard, to Kylisha Dadelia Welcome, 224 Country Run Drive, Broussard.

Giles John Carbin, 3310 Loreauville Road, to Jennifer Lynn Guidry Allen, 3310 Loreauville Road.