MARRIAGE LICENSES — OCTOBER 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Scott Lee Dees, 4708 Stein Road, to Allison Michelle Broussard Landry, 1411 Montagne St.Roger Dale Prince Jr., P. O. Box 601, Lydia, to Dawn Elizabeth Frawley Trahan, P. O. Box 601, Lydia.Kevin Todd Darby, 4004 Jack Brooks Road, to Shannon Alisa Walker Moneaux, 4004 Jack Brooks Road.Shawn Adam Coons, 4005 McAnally Road, to Madeline Claire Duplantis, 3 Oak Place.Brody James Romero, 918 Comeaux Road, to Abbie Elizabeth Grivat, 918 Comeaux Road.Brock LeBlanc, 4506 Felix Road, to Madison Renee Scioneaux, 4506 Felix Road.Kardell Joseph Landry Jr., 4917 Ben’s Circle, to Crystal Gail Dore, 4917 Ben’s Circle.Travis J. Fruge, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road, to Heather Rene Broussard Foret, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road.Toby John Breaux, 104 Harkey Drive, Thibodeaux, to Jennifer Oleary Cloud Boudreaux, 104 Harkey Drive, Thibodeaux.Mark Anthony Derise, 6305 Carl Meche Road, to Julia Marie Lanie, 6305 Carl Meche Road.David Paul Duhon, 7409 Jefferson Island Road, to Linda Ann Hardy, 5119 Avery Island Road.Grant James Nelson, 3409 Valery Road, to Talyn Marie Resweber, 323 Darden Road, Lafayette.David Dewayne Laine, 512 Interlude Road, to Rachel Ann Wellbrock, 512 Interlude Road.Walter Lynn Skinner, 1527 Montagne, to Carolyn Ann Prather Dugas, 304 Helm St.Rockey Dean Segura, 107 West Drive, to Jamie Lynn Bourque, 107 West Drive.Anthony Joseph Priestley Jr., 1001 E. Dale St., to Alexandria Na’Cole Gray, 1001 E. Dale St.Trevor Austin Trahan, 237 Chimney Rock Blvd., Lafayette, to Kaicelyn Alexa Liner, 237 Chimney Rock Blvd., Lafayette. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lydia Jr. Ben Circle Elizabeth Frawley Trahan Road Kevin Todd Darby Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 10, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Woman charged in connection with infant's death Former Jeanerette mayor arrested — again — on conspiracy, fraud charges One person wounded in shooting Friday night in Charenton area Simon isn’t keeping new Disney project ‘Under Wraps’ Bourque proves kickers are key football players Loreauville shuts out CHS; Westgate rolls past STM Loreauville High homecoming court members announced Homecoming court announced for Acadiana Christian School The Nevaeh Allen case: How a fatal blow, coverup led to the 2-year-old's death, police say Three highlights of the weekend’s gumbo Cookoff