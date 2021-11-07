MARRIAGE LICENSES — NOVEMBER 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Joshua John Bourque, 4010 Melancon Road, Broussard, to Aimee Rebecca Granger, 726 Center St.Caleb Milton Landry, 198 Louisa St., Morgan City, to Lexi Kiara Scully, 198 Louisa St., Morgan City.Macie Marie Guillotte, 5019 North Freetown Road, to Catherine Jhanee Fuselier, 5019 North Freetown Road.Brandon Michael Saucier, 501 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard, to Shawnee Rae Falgout Loupe, 501 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard.Noah Emanuel Skinner, 1001 E. Dale St., to Sadie Laray Louviere, 1001 E. Dale St.Logan Thomas Derouen, 2404 Labit Road, to Talynn Claire Legendre, 2404 Labit Road.Tyrun D. Abraham, 1119 Loreauville Hwy., St. Martinville, to Deshayla Marie Zacharie, 1119 Loreauville Hwy., St. Martinville.Joshua Lynn Derouen, 4119 Jack Brooks Road, to Victoria Lois Brown, 4119 Jack Brooks Road.Phillip Charles Bayard, 824 Charles St., to Jennifer Marie Boutte, 824 Charles St.Christian Blake Parker, 1000 S. Pheasant Ridge St., to Kerrigan Leigh Fitch, Watford City, North Dakota.Darren John Denison, 6407 Boyance Road, to Donna Malina Del Rio Trahan, 6407 Boyance Road.Brett James Benoit, 16325 Somersby Ave., Baton Rouge, to Kristin Louise Ball, 304 Jacqueline Drive.Ian Jacob Primeaux, 600 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, to Mercedes Celeste Guidry, 600 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard.Barry Kirk Wiles, 2118 Old Spanish Trail, to Venda Ree McKendrick, 2621 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Kacy Joseph Uyhas, 136 Ivy Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia, to Pauline Mason Ukrop, 136 Ivy Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia.Master Lewellyn Johnson, 1902 Neco Town Road, to Tiffany Marie Collins, 503 Sofas St.Talia Helen Mair, 11519 Kalinago View Lane, Conroe, Texas, to Sabre’ Iris Sarradet, 11519 Kalinago View Lane, Conroe, Texas.Andropolis Jamal Gardner, 400 Missouri St., to Tender Michelle Lewis, 400 Missouri St.Victor John Allain, 707 Pintail Lane, to Lauren Emily Fontenot, 707 Pintail Lane.Vernon Nobles II, 640 Trappey St., Jeanerette, to Amanda Geraldine Hall Jones, 908 Westend Drive.Todd Joseph Anslum, 161 Anderson Lane, Jeanerette, to Mary Rita Weekly Dugas, 161 Anderson Lane, Jeanerette. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conroe Highway Texas Virginia Charlottesville Noah Emanuel Vernon Nobles Ii Todd Joseph Anslum Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 7, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Big pass plays lift Hornets past CHS Loreauville clinches perfect regular season; Highland wins thriller; NISH falls to Southside Brooks “Tookey” Hebert David Joseph Molbert, DDS Sample the best food from the best cooks in the Teche Area Denham Springs duo runs away with 1st in LHSBN tourney; CHS fields three boats Sheila Delahoussaye First buck for Jax is a 6-pointer shot while hunting with grandpa Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A BRETT LANG Trio of Tigers leads area playoff squads