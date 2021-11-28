Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dustin Jamaal Clay, 706 West Ave., to Shoy Sherrell Brown, 3600 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette.

Anthony Dwayne Jones Jr., 1309 Church St., Jeanerette, to Kabrionte Treshai Broussard, 609B St. Nicholas St., Jeanerette.

Tansie Gerard Elbert, 711 Bergerie St., to Rachel Ann Jeanlouis, 711 Bergerie St.

Marty Robert Persilver Jr., 703 E. Santa Clara St., to Emily Brooke Guidry, 703 E. Santa Clara St.

James F. Peugh, 7714 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette, to Michelle Lynn McNabb, 7714 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette.

Roddrick Trevon Young, 2908 Jerome Road, to Nileka Alisa Berasley, 2908 Jerome Road.

Tavid Lee Norman, 435 E. Evangeline St., to Karen Marie Guigneaux, 435 E. Evangeline St.

Cory Joseph Romero, 701 Ashton St., to Tressie Jo Chapman, 710 Ashton St.

Braeden Ryan Dore, 1709 Short Weeks St., to Nickolas Paul Campisi, 19122 West La. Hwy. 335, Kaplan.

Chase William Domingues, 1003 Timeron Drive, Broussard, to Jaylen Elise Maraist, 1003 Timeron Drive, Broussard.

Brashion Markel Broussard, 209 Creighton Broussard Road, to Verrishia Lynn Youman, 209 Creighton Broussard Road.

Chad Francis Derouen Jr., 113 Michelle Lane, to Kelsey Gail Horton, 5579 Resweber Hwy., St. Martinville.

Shane Anthony Palmer, to Katrina Ann Thibodeaux Carrier.

Adam Joseph Guiberteau to Taylor Rae Rouly.

Brandon James Poirier to Brittney Shea Maturin.

Tags

Load comments