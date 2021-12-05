Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Shane Anthony Palmer, 5911 Sportsman Drive, to Katrina Ann Thibodeaux Carrier, 5911 Sportsman Drive.

Adam Joseph Guiberteau, 208 Orange Grove Drive, to Taylor Rae Rouly, 2409 Scott St.

Brandon James Poirier, 300 Belmont Road, to Brittney Shea Maturin, 300 Belmont Road.

Claybert Joseph Lasseigne, 917 N. Main St., Loreauville, to Shianne Renee Lester, 917 N. Main St., Loreauville.

Johnny Friou, 487 Prairie Road North, Franklin, to Mary Alice Brandon, 487 Prairie Road North, Franklin.

Michael Terrell Demouchet, 501 Fontelieu Drive, to Journey Victoria Crawford, 501 Fontelieu Drive.

George Michael Bodin, 2607 Captain Cade Road, Broussard, to Hannah Margaret Prince, 2607 Captain Cade Road, Broussard.

Scotty James Meche Jr., 1405 Patout St., to Andrea Elizabeth Hebert, 1405 Patout St.

Connor Matthew Delahoussaye, 832 Delahoussaye Road, Erath, to Autumn Elizabeth Hebert, 832 Delahoussaye Road, Erath.

Anibal Roberto Zavala, 709 Hwy. 90 East, to Leibi Nohemi Cubas, 709 Hwy. 90 East.

Christopher Paul Mouton II, 608 Interlude Road, to Katelyn Marie Foster, 608 Interlude Road.

Marcus Lamant Stokes, 304 Rue DeGravelle, to Noble Renee Gibson, 304 Rue DeGravelle.

Blaze Andrew Landry, 229 Sanaren St., Charenton, to Lara Elizabeth Mayon, 229 Sanaren St., Charenton.

Jaquesha Dangelia Jackson, 606 Jennifer St., Jeanerette, to Janaizha Briante Jones, 606 Jennifer St., Jeanerette.

James Garrison Tucker, 1551 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, Texas, to Katelyn Marie Hidalgo, 1551 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, Texas.

Connor Michael Landry, 624 Everette St., to Kennedy Claire Williams, 624 Everette St.

Willis Gregory Horn, 338 Deare St., to Suzette Bradley Grubbs, 338 Deare St.

Zachary Christian Smith, 2217 Belle Ruelle St., to Carlie Alexandra Muro, 2217 Belle Ruelle St.

Justin Jon Gary, 1614 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., to Melissa Marie Castaneda, 1614 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.

Joseph Charles Timothy Sanders, 5007 Creighten Drive, to Victoria Elizabeth Leblanc Lacoste, 5007 Creighten Drive.

Aaron Paul Dick, 102 Cochrane St., Lafayette, to Alayshia Marie Narcisse, 610 Pillette Road, Lafayette.

Tags

Load comments