Mardi Gras in the Teche Area will once again be diminished this year with several cancellations in the area, but some local organizations are still pushing forward.
The Bayou Mardi Gras Association, for instance, is still moving forward with a Mardi Gras parade in downtown New Iberia on Feb. 5.
Organizer Pat Norris said Saturday that the association met last week and decided to give local residents a Mardi Gras parade.
The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade is the largest parade in the Teche Area and annually features a diverse array of bands, floats, music and throws to the crowd.
The parade was formed by the Bayou Mardi Gras Association in 2017, which took up the mantle of providing a New Iberia Mardi Gras Parade following the retirement of the Krewe of Andalusia from organizing duties.
The association has reserved a number of floats and secured two corporate sponsors who will also provide a truck and driver to pull the floats. For those interested in registering a float or being part of the parade, go to bayoumardigras.com.
Another parade rolling this year is the Franklin Mardi Gras Parade, which will roll on Fat Tuesday, according to city officials.
The parade traditionally rolls through downtown Franklin and features local bands, floats and royalty from various pageants.
Registration is also still available for those wanting to be apart of the fun, and can do so by contacting Franklin City Hall.
The Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade, which also traditionally rolls on Fat Tuesday, was cancelled this year.
The cancellation was due to a recent surge in crime, according to city officials.
The city of Jeanerette will also not be putting on a Mardi Gras parade this year as well.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois said at Monday’s Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting that the Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association made the decision to suspend Jeanerette’s annual holiday parade as well.
The parade usually flows through downtown Jeanerette and is one of the biggest parades in Iberia Parish during the Mardi Gras season, but Bourgeois said he was told of the association’s decision two weeks ago during a conversation with leaders of the group.
St. Martinville has not had a Mardi Gras parade since the cancellation of the Newcomers Parade several years ago. Although plans were discussed to replace the parade in 2019, no action has been taken since.