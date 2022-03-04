Catholics attended church services across New Iberia for Ash Wednesday, with the traditional ashes shaped in the form of a cross marked on the head of each parishioner.
One of the worshippers at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Wednesday was Maria Thomas, who was exiting the noon church service with her friends as part of a day camp.
After attending worship services at the church on Main Street, Maria and her friends all had the beginning of the Lenten season in mind.
“I’m not sure yet, but I’ll probably be giving up candy,” the 12-year-old New Iberia girl said when asked about the season.
Her friend Amelie Sumrall said she would also be giving up sweets for the 40-day Lenten season.
“I’m giving up candy and also soda,” said Xavier Ledet, who was also part of the day camp, said.
Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and occurs the day after Mardi Gras.
As part of the holy day, ashes are placed on the heads of Christians by being marked on their foreheads as a visible cross.
The 40 days of Lent are based on the 40 years of wandering by the Israelites in the Bible as well as the 40 days in which Christ spent in the wilderness.
For Catholics around the world, Lent is known as a time of fasting, meditation and prayer. Many celebrate by giving up something for the period that ends at the Easter holiday.
Churches in New Iberia that offered Ash Wednesday services included St. Peter’s, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church.
Holy Thursday, Good Friday Easter are other holy days that will be celebrated by Catholics during the Lenten season.