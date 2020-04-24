Local church passing out free plate lunches Saturday as way to serve the local community

While some find themselves looking for a meal, the Zion Hill Christian Fellowship is making it a little easier for local residents.
Starting Saturday at noon, members of the church will be handing out free plate lunches for the community in an effort to help them in a time of need.
The meals, which include baked chicken, red beans and rice, a green salad and cornbread, will be dispensed until the church runs out of meals.
Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Outreach Pastor Albert Hill said the church members want to share love and hope with the community.
Though times like this can be tough with COVID-19, Hill, and members for the Zion Hill Christian Fellowship encourage everyone to have faith and don’t fear.
“Our motto is all faith, no fear,” Hill said.
Those who pick up a meal will also hear a few words that, according to Hill, will help uplift them during these troubling times.
“What’s going on right now shall pass and we have to continue to trust Jesus, and he is going to see us through it,” Hill said. “The plate lunches are to share the love with somebody and someone might be going through it and give them an encouraging word while they are coming to pick up the meals.”
Hill said that the meals are available to anyone, but those who come to collect a meal must be in a car. Two plate lunches will be given to each car until the meals run out, he said.