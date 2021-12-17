St. Peter’s Catholic Church will be presenting a live Nativity re-enactment this Sunday and Monday following Mass.
The event is presented by the Knights of Columbus of Iberia Parish and will take place between the church and rectory of St. Peter’s.
The event is annually held during the Christmas season, and will depict scenes from the birth of Jesus for those celebrating the religious side of the holiday.
Live Nativity displays allow those who celebrate Christmas to share their faith with the community. Some of the things one can expect to see during a live Nativity scene include people acting out different roles from the story of Jesus’ birth as well as festive props.
The Knights of Columbus have traditionally performed Nativity scenes for years in Iberia Parish. St. Peter’s Catholic Church has been the site for most of the live Nativity scenes, although efforts have been taken in recent years to rotate the event to other Catholic churches in the area.
Local schools have also been performing their own Nativity scenes this month, with students dressing up as shepherds, wise men and other figures associated with the Nativity.
The live Nativity reenactment at St. Peter’s will take place Sunday after 6 p.m. Mass on the church grounds.
The second reenactment will take place the next day after 5:30 p.m. Mass.