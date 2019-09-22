The Bon Temps Line Dancers will be presenting a performance during the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival called “Let’s Dance” at 2 p.m. Saturday on stage at the Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park.
Under the direction of Etta Fair, these ladies, most well older than the acceptable age considered senior, have been dancing together for years. The weekly exercise event has turned into a touring group of rotating women, depending on who is available and wants to dance at civic meetings, nursing homes and public gathers of all kinds.
“We have a new program, new, outfit, new dances and we are bringing joy to new places,” said choreographer Fair. “Saturday we will feature several original line dances, like the Twist and the 1997 song New Iberia Girl which was designed especially for the Sugar Cane Festival.”
The location for the annual performance by the team is also the flower show, photography and art exhibits. The 4-H Sugar Cookery judging will occur at the community center on Friday. Visit HiSugar.org for more on the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.