Krewe of Iberians’ Queen’s organization hosts tea honoring debutantes

The Queen’s organization of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Las Reinas Pasadas, hosted a tea honoring the Krewe’s 2022 Debutante Coterie recently. The tea was held at Antique Roseville in New Iberia. The Debutantes will be presented to Their Royal Majesties and to the Krewe members at their 75th Pageant and Ball on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Debutantes for 2022 are Molly Cale Bigler, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Chris Bigler; Anna Claire Broussard, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Edward Broussard; Elizabeth Whitney Broussard, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Edward Broussard; Jeanne-Avery Elizabeth Chauvin, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Pierre Chauvin; Madeline Elizabeth Fowler, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Broussard; Caroline Elise LaBauve, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas LaBauve; Madelyn Ann Moore, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Moore; Jeanne Frances Schenk, daughter of Mr. Gary W. Schenk and Mrs. Jeanne Wattigny Judice; Amielle Grace Woodring, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Woodring. Serving as Queen Mother to the Debutantes is Mrs. Keri LeBlanc.
The Mystic Krewe of Iberians was established in 1947 and will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022. The Krewe is New Iberia’s oldest and boasts 700 members. Those interested in membership should email visit www.mystickreweofiberians.com.