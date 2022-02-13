The Mystic Krewe of Iberians celebrated its 75th anniversary at the krewe’s annual bal masque Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at The Stables of New Iberia. This year’s celebration featured the fun and festive theme of The Greatest Show.
The Mystic Krewe of Iberians explored the sights and sounds of the greatest show on earth by bringing to life all things circus. Guests were entertained by the maids and dukes representing some of the most famous circus acts that we all know and love.
Wess Robison, Captain of the Krewe of Iberians and Parker Templeton, Co-Captain of the Krewe of Iberians, follow the instructions of the previous Captains, Dr. Mike Alvarez and Mr. Preston Broussard, to “keep it fun.”
“We have an incredible party! Our members were thrilled to be back together, after taking 2021 off due to COVID. This Krewe knows how to have a good time,” Robison said.
Reigning over the ball were His Majesty, The Seventy-Fifth King of The Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Mr. Gerald Beaullieu, IV, representing King Barnum Bailey and Her Majesty, The Seventy-Fifth Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Mrs. Jessica Dill Ditch, representing Queen Charity Rosenblum.
Joining their Royal Majesties were the Maids and Dukes of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians 2022, who represented some of the most familiar circus acts that entertain people of all ages:
Representing the Flying Trapeze, Mrs. Brooke Simoneaud, escorted by her husband, Mr. Elliot Simoneaud. Representing the Snake Charmer, Mrs. Brandi Babineaux, escorted by her husband, Mr. Nick Babineaux. Representing Clowns, Mrs. Annie Breaux, escorted by her husband, Mr. Richie Breaux. Representing Cotton Candy, Mrs. Laci Labry, escorted by her husband, Mr. Stephen Labry. Representing Fortune Telling, Mrs. Natalie Suire, escorted by her husband, Mr. Brett Suire. Representing Knife Throwing, Ms. Lauren Segura, escorted by Past King, the Honorable Keith R.J. Comeaux. Representing the Ring of Fire, Mrs. Brittany Viator, escorted by her husband, Mr. Seth Viator.
A highlight of the pageant is when New Iberia’s debutantes are formally presented to society. They are seniors in high school and are daughters of members who are active in the Krewe. They are, by tradition, presented in their long white dresses.
The Debutantes for 2022, escorted by their fathers, presented to Their Majesties were Molly Cale Bigler, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Chris Bigler; Anna Claire Broussard, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Edward Broussard; Elizabeth Whitney Broussard, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Edward Broussard; Jeanne-Avery Elizabeth Chauvin, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Pierre Chauvin; Madeline Elizabeth Fowler, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Broussard; Caroline Elise LaBauve, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas LaBauve; Madelyn Ann Moore, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Moore; Jeanne Frances Schenk, daughter of Mr. Gary W. Schenk and Mrs. Jeanne Wattigny Judice; and Amielle Grace Woodring, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Woodring.
In keeping with tradition, last year’s royalty was presented to the Krewe’s membership for their final time. The night’s live entertainment included the incredible band, Time Machine, out of Dallas. Catering and bar were provided by Preservation. The costumes were designed and hand-made by Ms. Patricia Sigue. Photography was creatively captured by Above The Beyond, Drake LeBlanc. Jacque Louviere provided set-up and rental arrangements, Connif Bonin provided lights and sound and Krewe Lieutenant, Katie Broussard, provided sets, décor and logistics.
In keeping with tradition, members of the Krewe’s Queen’s Organization, Las Reinas Pasadas, provided queenly guidance to the Krewe. Serving as Queen Mother to their Royal Majesties was Mrs. Susan Musso, serving to the Royal Court was Mrs. Karen Alvarez and serving to the Debutantes was Mrs. Keri LeBlanc.
The Mystic Krewe of Iberians was established in 1947 and celebrated its 75th anniversary. The Krewe is New Iberia’s oldest and boasts 700 members. Those interested in membership should email visit www.mystickreweofiberians.com to be placed on the Krewe’s lengthy wait list.