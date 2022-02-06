The Krewe of Andalusia’s Ladies in Waiting of the Court for the 65th anniversary bal masque. First row from left is Chacelyn Audrey Peltier, daughter of Chantel and Corey Peltier, and, Judith Isabelle Ann Schlicher, daughter of Andree and Robert Schlicher IV. Second row from left is Cecile Marie Granger, daughter of Juliet and Jonathan Granger; Zoie Jo Fremin, daughter of Courtney and Brenon Fremin, and, Lauren Marie Cestia, daughter of Angela and Burt Cestia III. Third row from left is Anne Catherine Dupuy, daughter of Susan and Dr. Christopher Dupuy; Caroline Elizabeth Fremin, daughter of Dawn and Dickie Fremin; Audrey Elizabeth Borland, daughter of Jerre and Dr. Thomas Borland; Emma Laryn Spiker, daughter of Ashlie and Heath Spiker; Olivia Marie Cestia, daughter of Angie and Stuart Cestia, and, Kynnedi Jo Rae Ledet, daughter of Kayla and Donald Ledet Jr.
The Krewe of Andalusia’s Royal Troubadours of the Court for the 65th anniversary bal masque. First row from left is Kayden Anthony Savoie, grandson of Nancy and Hayward Bonin Jr., and, Austin Paul Scurria, son of Dana and Stephen Scurria. Second row from left is Thomas Layne Beaullieu son of Kaci and Gerald “Beau” Beaullieu IV, and, John Neal Terradot, son of Anna and Bernard Terradot. Third row from left is Drew Michael Desormeaux, son of Mandy and Ronald Desormeaux III, and, John Pierre Chauvin II, son of Chanda and John Chauvin.
Lee Ball Photography
Lee Ball Photography
Andalusia’s king and queen of 2020, Randy Berard and Lisa Norris, are greeted by past queens, from left, Franny Bobbitt, Donna Soileau, Michel Babineaux, Cheryl Barras and Andree Schlicher.
Lee Ball Photography
Krewe of Andalusia members and guests celebrated their 65th anniversary bal masqe.
Lee Ball Photography
Lady in Waiting Kynnedi Ledet, center, cheerfully hands out colorful Mardi Gras beads during Andalusia’s Grand March.
The Krewe of Andalsuia celebrated its 65th anniversary bal masque on Jan. 29 with guests on hand for the event.
The krewe’s Ladies in Waiting and Royal Troubadours were among those attending.
The Krewe of Andalusia’s Ladies in Waiting of the Court for the 65th anniversary bal masque included Audrey Elizabeth Borland, daughter of Jerre and Dr. Thomas Borland; Lauren Marie Cestia, daughter of Angela and Burt Cestia III; Olivia Marie Cestia, daughter of Angie and Stuart Cestia; Anne Catherine Dupuy, daughter of Susan and Dr. Christopher Dupuy; Caroline Elizabeth Fremin, daughter of Dawn and Dickie Fremin; Zoie Jo Fremin, daughter of Courtney and Brenon Fremin; Cecile Marie Granger, daughter of Juliet and Jonathan Granger; Kynnedi Jo Rae Ledet, daughter of Kayla and Donald Ledet Jr.; Chacelyn Audrey Peltier, daughter of Chantel and Corey Peltier; Judith Isabelle Ann Schlicher, daughter of Andree and Robert Schlicher IV; and Emma Laryn Spiker, daughter of Ashlie and Heath Spiker.
The Krewe of Andalusia’s Royal Troubadours of the Court for the 65th anniversary bal masque were Thomas Layne Beaullieu son of Kaci and Gerald “Beau” Beaullieu IV; John Pierre Chauvin II, son of Chanda and John Chauvin; Drew Michael Desormeaux, son of Mandy and Ronald Desormeaux III; Kayden Anthony Savoie, grandson of Nancy and Hayward Bonin Jr.; Austin Paul Scurria, son of Dana and Stephen Scurria; and John Neal Terradot, son of Anna and Bernard Terradot.