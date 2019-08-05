Kidder — Olander are engaged

Lee and Stacey Kidder of New Iberia announce the engagement of their daughter Kirsten Kidder to Corey Olander son of Douglas and Chrystel Olander of Port West St. Mary.
The wedding will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church in New Iberia.
The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Catholic High School New Iberia, 2016 graduate University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Psychology and 2018 McNeese State University’s Master of Arts in Psychology program with a concentration in Applied Behavior Analysis. She is employed as a case manager at the Therapy Center of Acadiana.
The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He is a self-employed commercial fisherman and owner of Reef Runner LLC.