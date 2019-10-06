Jeanerette High School Homecoming Court

Jeanerette High School announced the members of its 2019 Homecoming Court this week. From left are Iyania Caesar, Mallory Landry, Tren’Nedi Elliot, Ashanti Jordan and Briana Melancon. Jeanerette High School’s homecoming football game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Jeanerette High’s stadium against Franklin Senior High. A parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. The Powderpuff Court will be at 1:30 p.m. and the alumni basketball game at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
