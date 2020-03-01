Investing in the community

Dorothy Reynolds had nowhere to turn after a fire at her house on Robertson Street.
The West End resident, who had worked in her youth in sugar cane fields, picking peppers and cleaning houses lived alone in the house but occasionally took care of her grandchildren when her daughter had to work in Lafayette.
Reynolds got up early one day for her grandchildren but had left an electrical heater in the house on, which resulted in a fire that left severe damage to the home.
“It got burnt,” Reynolds said. “I had to get up early to go see about my grandchildren to put them on the bus. When I came back, I (found I had) made a mistake and left the electric heater on.”
The fire left severe damage to the home as well as the door being broken down to allow firefighters to extinguish the flames.
On top of that, the old home also had problems with a leaky roof, and parts of the home seemed about to collapse.
The house also didn’t have any gas, and electrical problems were daily issues Reynolds had to face.
“It was really bad, I had no gas or nothing,” she said. “My children helped me out, gave me some money to put out my gas and stuff. It was really cold.”
Reynolds said she would go outside to look at her house every morning and pray to God for relief.
One day, she heard about a group that promised to help with housing concerns in the West End, and contacted Bill Russell with the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations.
Russell is referred to as the “housing minister” among WECNA members. A trusted figure in the West End community, Russell has been able to speak to the poorest in the area and build a relationship of trust.
“We fixed the windows and did some other work,” Russell said at Reynolds’ home. “The gas work was expensive and Mr. J.D. Dugas gave us some money to help with that so we could get it fixed. “
The work was done as part of WECNA’s mission of investing in a community that they want residents themselves to invest in.
The group, which has been active for a decade, has rehabilitated more than 80 homes thanks to Russell and a partnership with Community First Bank and the Southern Mutual Help Association. The work has led to more than $600,000 of grant money invested in the community and Iberia Parish.
WECNA has been able to access funds for rehabilitating homes thanks to the SNAP program administered by the First Loan Bank of Dallas. The program has been able to assist residents living in tough circumstances, particularly for elderly and disabled.
Russell, who was the first to join the WECNA board during its inception, said he found out about the program through the First National Bank of Jeanerette and then brought it to Community First Bank.
“In the first year of the program, Community First Bank and I ran into obstacles that we had to overcome, including getting homeowners qualified and also understanding the program,” Russell said.
As the work went on, WECNA members realized that many of the homes that needed repairs were often generational homes and many of the residents lacked the proper paperwork to get government loans.
That led WECNA community liaison and secretary Robby Bethel to connect with Louisiana Appleseed in New Orleans. Bethel was able to research and find a law that allowed use of heirship affidavits to fix the paperwork issues.
SMHA has also sponsored WECNA members to attend conferences at Neighborworks, an organization that educates groups like WECNA all across the country.
“We sponsor them so they can attend leadership programs to attend throughout the country,” Southern Mutual’s Hilda Curry said. “They come back with the knowledge they acquire to do projects in the community to help invest in the community.”
Curry, who has been familiar with WECNA since her time as mayor of New Iberia, said she was impressed with the organization after the city had disbanded its annual funding program. That funding was eventually picked up by WECNA.
With all of WECNA’s programs, Bethel said the organization wants to create an atmosphere where local residents can invest in their own communities.
“We want people to understand the government can only do so much,” Bethel said. “The community depends on things like the summer program and you have to be an investor.
“We’re not a babysitting service, this is an educational program where your child is going to have fun but learn at the same time. If you have a pack of cookies we’re going to use those so that every child gets a pack of cookies.”
The number of programs WECNA puts on throughout the West End and Iberia Parish has helped to establish a relationship with people who need it the most. Bethel said many who desperately need help with things like housing often don’t know who they can trust.
“They learn to not trust,” Bethel said. “We had to go in there and start building trust from the ground up because they didn’t believe there was an organization that would come and help them, especially the elderly.”
The group is also always looking for ways to innovate. This year, WECNA is planning to have a mobile skills transfer unit donated by SMHA that will help to train homeowners on ways to keep their homes safe and livable.
“They learn how to maintain their homes in safe conditions doing basic work,” Bethel said. “Even basic things like teaching them how to replace a floorboard is important.”
Most importantly, the work goes directly to benefit people like Reynolds, who often have nowhere else to turn.
“Every morning I’d get up and look at the house and I’d ask the Lord to help me,” Reynolds said, tears in her eyes. “I prayed and prayed and Mr. Russell is the one who came.”