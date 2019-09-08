Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 • New Iberia, Louisiana
The Isle of Iberia is finding its footing under the direction of David K. “Spike” Boudoin, Katie Landry and the Beats on the Bayou concert series. The public swim time is over at the Lazy River, but special events keep hot days cool. Saturday was to be the return of the Pork Finger cookoff, but with limited teams registered, organizers decided all the planned festivities were a great way to honor military personnel and first responders and their families.
The Appreciation Day special camping rates brought more than 70 registrations plus friends and family for an estimated day of fun for more than 200 area residents. The $5 gate fee for non-campers made it affordable for all with fun jumps, the pool and the Kona Ice truck for cooling down fast. In the late afternoon, prizes and special guest packages for upcoming events were given away and by 5:30 p.m. the Beau Young Band was on stage to close out the night.
Up next is the Halloween Weekend slated for Oct. 25 and 26. Fifth Avenue will play a rain date engagement on Friday night with the Beats on the Bayou regular guest Nik-L Beer at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The pool and lazy river will be open but closing after the weekend as they prepare for Let It Sneaux. Isle of Iberia will create a winter wonderland again this year Nov. 30 kicking off the Christmas season with vendors, Santa selfies, train rides and Sneaux — man made in the south snow. For more information and to make camping reservations call 256-8681 or visit the Isle’s Website or Facebook page.